MayDay is Evolving!

This year’s festivities set for Sunday, May 4th

A South Minneapolis Mayday celebration began in 1974, initiated and shepherded by the group that became In the Heart of the Beast Theatre (HOBT); it evolved into an annual event with broad community participation.



For nearly 50 years, HOBT invited and led planning and workshops; raised monies (always subsidized highly from Theatre coffers) produced and choreographed the Mayday Parade, the Tree of Life Ceremony, and the Festival in Powderhorn Park.



In April 2023, HOBT announced that it would no longer produce Mayday, and “released it” to the Community.



Now, in 2025, there is no single organization producing Mayday; the Parade is built by decentralized community groups hosting puppet-making workshops and the Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts is sponsoring an artistic cohort and workshops to create the Tree of Life Ceremony.



Festivities in Powderhorn Park following the Parade will be quite different than in HOBT years, with no organized food trucks or large music stages. You are encouraged to bring picnics and enjoy the beautiful park.



Parade

In the past, artists at In the Heart of the Beast Theater (HOBT) envisioned a theme for the parade and ceremony through community conversations, and then opened the doors for hundreds of community members to gather during the month of April at HOBT to bring the theme to life with spectacular puppets and music.



Today, the creation of parade puppets is decentralized with spectacular and free-flowing visions created in basements, garages, studios, schools, and backyards.

Ceremony

The Tree of Life Ceremony is an annual ritual that celebrates community joy and resilience. Hundreds of volunteers build and perform puppets to enact a theme developed from the concerns and visions of this time and this place.



Community Together in the Park

Mayday is a celebration of community. Bring your picnic and enjoy the day in Powderhorn Park!

For parade route and schedule, see the alley event calendar on page 6. For event details and to learn more about Mayday, and to pre-register to be in the parade, visit maydaympls.org!

¡Mayday está evolucionando!

Las festividades de este año están programadas para el 4 de mayo.

Nuestra celebración del Primero de Mayo comenzó en 1974, impulsada y dirigida por el grupo que se convirtió en In the Heart of the Beast Theatre (HOBT) como un evento anual con amplia participación comunitaria.

Durante casi 50 años, HOBT representó el Desfile del Primero de Mayo, la Ceremonia del Árbol de la Vida y el Festival en el Parque Powderhorn. En abril de 2023, HOBT anunció que dejaría de producir el Primero de Mayo y lo puso a disposición de la comunidad.

Ahora, en 2025, ninguna organización organiza el Primero de Mayo; el Desfile es organizado por grupos comunitarios descentralizados que organizan talleres de creación de títeres, y el Centro Semilla para la Sanación y las Artes patrocina una cohorte artística y talleres para crear la Ceremonia del Árbol de la Vida. Las festividades en el Parque Powderhorn después del Desfile serán muy diferentes a las de los años de HOBT, sin food trucks organizados ni grandes escenarios musicales. Se les anima a traer picnics y disfrutar del hermoso parque.

Desfile

En el pasado, los artistas de In the Heart of the Beast Theater (HOBT) imaginaron un tema para el desfile y la ceremonia a través de conversaciones comunitarias, y luego abrieron las puertas para que cientos de miembros de la comunidad se reunieran durante el mes de abril en HOBT para darle vida al tema con espectaculares títeres y música.

Hoy en día, la creación de marionetas de desfile está descentralizada con visiones espectaculares y fluidas creadas en sótanos, garajes, estudios, escuelas y patios traseros.

Ceremonia

La Ceremonia del Árbol de la Vida es un ritual anual que celebra la alegría y la resiliencia de la comunidad. Cientos de voluntarios construyen y representan títeres para representar un tema inspirado en las preocupaciones y visiones de este tiempo y este lugar.

Comunidad en el parque

El Primero de Mayo es una celebración de la comunidad. ¡Traiga su picnic y disfrute el día en Powderhorn Park!

Para conocer la ruta y el horario del desfile, consulte el calendario de eventos de the alley en la página 6. Para conocer los detalles del evento y obtener más información sobre Mayday, y para preinscribirse para participar en el desfile, visite maydaympls.org.

Mayday way horumaraysaa!

Damaashaadka sanadkan ayaa loo qorsheeyay Sabtida, May 4-deeda

Dabaaldeggayaga Mayday wuxuu bilaabmay 1974-kii, oo ay uuraysatay oo ay martigelisay kooxdii noqotay In the Heart of the Beast Theatre (HOBT) oo ah dhacdo sannadle ah oo ka qaybqaadasho ballaadhan oo bulshadu leedahay. Ku dhawaad ​​50 sano HOBT waxay dhaqan galisay Bandhiga Mayday, Xaflada Geedka Nolosha, iyo Bandhiga Beerta Powderhorn. Bishii Abriil 2023, HOBT waxay ku dhawaaqday inaysan mar dambe soo saari doonin Mayday, waxayna “sii daysay” bulshada.

Hadda, 2025, ma jiro hal urur oo soo saaray Mayday; Parade-ka waxaa dhisay kooxaha bulshada oo martigelinaya aqoon-is-weydaarsiyo samaynta puppet-ka iyo Xarunta Semilla ee Bogsiinta iyo Farshaxanka ayaa kafaala qaadaysa koox farshaxan iyo aqoon-is-weydaarsiyo si loo abuuro Xafladda Geedka Nolosha. Damaashaadka Beerta Powderhorn ee dabayaaqada Parade waxay aad uga duwanaan doonaan sanadaha HOBT, oo aan lahayn baabuur cunto habaysan ama heerar muusig oo waaweyn. Waxaa lagugu dhiirigelinayaa inaad keento sawirro oo aad ku raaxaysato beerta quruxda badan.

Dulqaad

Waagii hore, fannaaniinta ku sugan Tiyaatarka Wadnaha ee Beast (HOBT) waxay hindiseen mawduuca dhoola-tuska iyo xafladda iyagoo dhex maraya wada-sheekeysi bulsho, ka dibna waxay albaabada u fureen boqolaal ka mid ah xubnaha bulshada si ay isugu yimaadaan inta lagu jiro bisha Abriil ee HOBT si ay u keenaan mawduuca nolosha iyaga oo wata boombalo iyo muusig cajiib ah.

Maanta, abuurista dhoola-tusyada dhoola-tuska waxaa lagu baahiyey aragtiyo cajiib ah oo si xor ah u socda oo laga sameeyay saqafyada hoose, garaashyada, istuudiyowyada, dugsiyada, iyo daarada danbe.

Xaflada

Xaflada Geedka Noloshu waa caado sanadle ah oo lagu xuso farxada iyo adkeysiga bulshada. Boqolaal mutadawiciin ah ayaa dhisa oo sameeya caruusadaha si ay u dejiyaan mawduuc laga soo saaray welwelka iyo aragtida wakhtigan iyo meeshan.

Beerta Dhexdeeda

Mayday waa dabaaldag ee bulshada. Keen picnickaaga oo ku raaxayso maalinta Powderhorn Park!

Jidka dhoolatuska iyo jadwalka, ka eeg jadwalka dhacdooyinka the alley bogga 6. Si aad u hesho faahfaahinta dhacdada iyo si aad wax badan uga ogaato Mayday, iyo si aad hore isu diiwaangeliso si aad u dhex gasho, booqo mayday mpls.org!

