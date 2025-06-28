Franklin Library News

Compiled by the alley



All information listed here is accurate as of May 27th, 2025. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM Friday 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM

PROGRAMS FOR YOUTH + FAMILIES

STEAM Activities for Youth (ages 8+)

Wednesdays, 5-6 PM

Drop in for fun and creative STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) experiments and projects! Materials provided. Led by Franklin Library’s Teen Tech Squad.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

Craft Club

Every other Friday, 1-3 PM

For adults 18 and up. Craft and create with your library community. All skill levels welcome. Crafts will focus on knitting, crochet, embroidery, hand-sewing and papercrafts. Materials provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own projects or start something new. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library.

HIV/STD Testing and Wound Care

Friday, June 27th, 10AM-12PM

Drop in for free HIV/STD testing from Native American Community Clinic and wound care provided by the U of M’s Mobile Health Care Initiative. No registration required.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact, text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

