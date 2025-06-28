Large Mural Planned for Hiawatha-Lake Underpass

By CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC ART PROGRAM

As part of the Hiawatha-Lake intersection redesign, the City of Minneapolis is working with artists Natchez Beaulieu, Daniela Bianchini, Pablo Kalaka and Greta McLain. The artists will be collaborating with the community this spring and summer to design and fabricate a 5,200-square-foot mural on the north and south walls of the underpass. The intersection and the highway underpass are being redesigned to create an area that’s safer and more comfortable for pedestrians.



All four artists are Southsiders with a deep commitment to Minneapolis. They’ll combine community engagement activities, community painting techniques and community mosaic-making to create a work for this area. Their vision is a mural that will uplift the intersection at Hiawatha and Lake into a symbol of community resilience, unity and pride.



To participate in this spring’s and summer’s community engagement and design activities, contact Kirstin Wiegmann at Kirstin.Wiegmann@minneapolismn.gov.

