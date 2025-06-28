Letter to the Editor- June 2025

I was pretty upset recently to see a headline on the World Food Program website recently which states “WFP runs out of food stocks in Gaza as border crossings remain closed.” (www.wfp.org; retrieved on the 9th of May, 2025) Then I thought that instead of giving in to despair, I should take some tiny little steps to improve the situation and show that people care. I encourage others to do something like this also. I just quickly sent off messages to elected representatives and stated that diplomatic pressure should be applied to get the Israeli government to open the border crossings into Gaza. Then I wrote a paper and pen letter and mailed it to the leader of our country and stated my opinion. I urge others to take the opportunity to do something similar. What is going on in Gaza (and Sudan) seems overwhelming and it also seems far away. But no one should despair or think that their small actions will have no effect. There is hope!



Sincerely,

Bruce Magnuson

