50 Years of the alley with 42 years of “Dave’s Dumpster” and “Spirit of Phillips” Cartoons

Dave Moore and Linnea Hadaway have enriched almost every issue of the alley for the last 42 years with two cartoon series, “Dave’s Dumpster” and “Spirit of Phillips.”

Moore moved to Phillips in 1983. He and partner Linnea Hadaway have observed waves of change in the Phillips Community for over 40 years while working in medicine, literature, and education. Encouraged by former alley Editor Steve Compton, they began the “Spirit of Phillips” cartoon series in 1987. Dave was enthralled by the life and quotations of Wendell Phillips, heavily influenced by Ann Greene Phillips, which he read in the biography “Wendell Phillips: Prophet of Liberty” by Oscar Sherwin.

“Our neighborhood is named after this freedom fighter. Linnea and I are proud to illustrate quotations from his speeches. I like sharing art with my neighbors. I wish some [neighbors] would say ‘I can do better than that’ and send in their own!”

With their unique creativity and artistic abilities, Dave and Linnea parlay in-depth insights into the conditions of our community specifically, and our society in general, using symbolism, exaggeration, labeling, analogy, irony, and humor, as do all classic opinion cartoonists.

In the “Spirit of Phillips” Series, they lift the serious remarks on social justice from the 19th Century by Ann and Wendell Phillips into the 20th and 21st Centuries for the appreciation of alley newspaper readers and to underscore the honor of our Community’s namesake being Phillips.

Alley Communications volunteers, board and staff hope you enjoy the reprint of Dave’s “Freedom Just Is For All” from 25 years ago——just as poignant now as then.

Related Images: