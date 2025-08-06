August Events

We Are Still Queer

Through September 12

Two Rivers Gallery

Minneapolis American Indian Center

1530 E Franklin Avenue

Free

To celebrate Pride Month and beyond, Two Rivers Gallery is showcasing emerging artists who explore themes of Indigenous LGBTQIA2S+ identity, community, and artistry. Gallery hours: Tuesday-Friday 10am – 4pm.

Salad Hilowle: Inscriptions

Through Oct. 26

American Swedish Institute

2600 Park Avenue

$8 – $15

Free: Thursdays 3 – 8 PM

Swedish artist Salad Hilowle creates poetic multimedia explorations of belonging, spectatorship, and the visibility of the African experience in Sweden over time. Curated by Berlin-based curator Sagal Farah, the exhibit is a collaboration between the American Swedish Institute and The Somali Museum. Visit asimn.org/exhibition/salad-hilowle-inscriptions for more information.

Four Sisters Farmers Market

Thursdays through October

11 AM – 3 PM

1414 E Franklin Avenue

Free

Enjoy local food, handcrafts, and community every Thursday through October at an Indigenous-focused farmers market that celebrates Indigenous pride, health, and well-being. SNAP/EBT benefits, Market Bucks, Gus Produce Market Bucks, cash, and cards are accepted and welcome. In partnership with Hunger Solutions, Four Sisters can match up to $10 of SNAP/EBT benefits (visit market manager table to learn more). Follow the Four Sisters Farmers Market facebook page for the latest weekly programming, including art making, music, food demos, and more!

Midtown Global Market Authors & Illustrators Event

Saturday, August 2

Noon – 3 PM

Midtown Global Market

920 E Lake Street

Free

Discover new characters and meet talented local writers while supporting Minnesota’s literary community. For this event the Midtown Global Market will be filled with books, authors, and literary fun showcasing a wide array of cultures and local literary and artistic talent. The focus is on books for young people, from Picture Books through Young Adult! Bring the whole family and leave with a new favorite book.

34th Annual Powderhorn Art Fair

August 2 & 3

10 AM – 5 PM

Powderhorn Park

3400 15th Avenue S

Free

One of the most anticipated community arts events of the year, the Powderhorn Art Fair is slated to bring together more than 190 artists, 25 food trucks, and several immersive art installations this year. Art and activities will be happening all the way around the pond!

Somali-Swedish Culture Exchange

Sunday, August 3

American Swedish Institute

2600 Park Avenue

10 AM – 4 PM

Free

Join ASI and the Somali Museum of Minnesota for a day of cultural exchange that includes live music, dance, craft demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and food from the Somali and Swedish Minnesotan communities. Attendees can also view ASI’s 2025 international exhibition, Salad Hilowle: Inscriptions. For full program schedule, visit https://asimn.org/event/somali-swedish-culture-exchange.

Better Things 5×5 Reading and Open Mic

Tuesday Aug 5

7 PM

Moon Palace Books

3032 Minnehaha Avenue

Free

Join 5×5 hosts Davi Gray, Erin Sharkey, and Louise Waakaa’igan at Moon Palace Books as they showcase original work by five fantastic writers: llie Schminkey, Lamar Renville, Eli Simmons, Douglas Kearney, and Nell Ubbelohde. Following the main reading, there will be a short refreshment break followed by an open mic.

Better Things is sponsored by ReEntry Lab, which works to connect writers and other artists leaving incarceration to a community that’s ready to receive them. Masks are required at Moon Palace Books.

Art Workshop with Ron Brown

Saturday, August 9

2 – 4 PM

Midtown Global Market

920 E Lake Street

Free – Registration Req.

Attend a free workshop with Midtown Global Market’s resident artist, multimedia Afrofuturist mastermind Ron Brown. Brown’s expansive creativity and MGM’s resident artist program are highlighted on page [] of this issue. Space is limited, register now at midtownglobalmarket.org/meeting-artistspace.

Artist Ron Brown will be leading an artist workshop at the Midtown Global Market on August 9.

We Help Us: Sharing Stories of LGBTQIA Mutual Aid

Saturday, August 9

3 – 5 PM

Quatrefoil Library

1220 E Lake Street

Free

The public is invited to share experiences of queer mutual aid (seeking it, offering it, or both) at the Quatrefoil Library for We Help Us, a project to preserve and learn from the rich history of mutual aid in the Minnesota LGBTQIA community. The stories shared will be audio recorded for potential use in a narrative art project, and most recordings will be archived at the Jean-Nickolaus Tretter Collection in Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Studies at the University of Minnesota, one of the largest LGBTQIA archives in the country. Learn more about the We Help Us project at goodjudypods.com/wehelpus.

Sixth Annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair

August 10 – 16

11 AM – 8 PM daily

Outside Midtown Global Market

920 E Lake Street

$10

Come for the food, Stay for the Culture! This year, the Black Entrepreneur State Fair is returning to LAKE STREET with a full week of family fun, incredible food, and shopping with 50 Black-owned businesses, all to live music and entertainment hosted by the one and only Ashli Henderson.

Bring your friends and family for this powerful celebration of black excellence, creativity, and culture. Follow @blackstatefair on Instagram for news and updates on this year’s programming.

Now in its 6th year, the annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair has become a beloved tradition in South Minneapolis.

East Phillips End of Summer Celebration: Slip & Slide Day

Wednesday, August 13

4 – 5 PM

East Phillips Park

2307 17th Avenue S

Free

Join your neighbors for a summer grand finale slip and slide event. Come to cool off with pools, water balloons, suds, and fun for the whole family. Then team up to challenge park staff at the annual East Phillips Park kickball game!

Phillips Park End of Summer Celebration

Friday Aug 22

4 – 6 PM

Phillips Recreation Center

2323 11th Avenue

Free

Phillips Rec Center welcomes neighbors to celebrate the end of the summer together. Play games, listen to music, and cool down with free ice cream one last time before you head back to school!

SOUL CARE: A Community Arts Pop-Up

Saturday, August 30

11AM – 2PM

Midtown Global Market

920 E Lake Street

Free

Treat yourself to a community arts pop-up designed to cultivate restorative, joyful connection and collective well-being.

Presented by Dark Muse Healing Arts, SOUL CARE will feature live music, a DJ, performances by local BIPOC creatives and a youth story hour. This will be a special opportunity to nurture your body and soul as summer winds down. Free/discounted meals will be available, as well as intergenerational art activities, including a community-built freedom quilt and a take home craft for young artists.

Related Images: