News & Views of Phillips Since 1976
Wednesday August 6th 2025

Route 27 Deserves Recognition

Great coverage of the recent changes to bus service but please consider doing a story focused on the RETURN of the route 27 line. For many residents, especially the elderly, mobility challenged, and parents with little ones in tow, the walk to Lake Street is a long one, and especially challenging during the severe weather seasons. The #27 not only makes an easy connection to the B Line, it has more frequent stops along Lake Street than the B, going east on Lake to shops like Aldi or Target and shops west to Hennepin. It’s also used by high school students during the school year. The new #27 now runs as late as 9 pm and on weekends (a major improvement from its previous iteration!). Please consider helping promote this route so it isn’t discontinued because its greatly improved revival is not well understood.

Thanks,

Will Netzley

Post Published: 01 August 2025
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Commentary, Letter to the Editor

