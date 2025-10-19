Stories Unraveled

“Tell me a story,” says a child. An elder tells a story. Books and newspapers are stories.

The alley is a newspaper. Everyone knows stories. You know stories. You may share your story in the alley by poetry, prose, lyric, sketch, recipe, photograph, or news about a garden or favorite place in Phillips.



If you are ready, send to: Alley Communications, P.O. Box 7006 Mpls., MN 55407 or copydesk@alleynews.org.



If inspiration will help you, there are tips by Grace Lee Boggs, Maya Angelou, Martha Graham, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie below.



Julie Klamm eases worry of accuracy-

“Your most cherished family stories are, I hate to break it to you, almost certainly at least somewhat false. I’m not calling anyone a liar, this is simply how it goes—stories degrade (or improve, depending on your perspective), details are lost, tweaked, censored, sensationalized. I don’t mean to disillusion you; I say this in the spirit of encouragement. The story only really gets going once it begins to unravel.”



Suleika Jaouad tells prompts for stories from her experiences and from several friends in “The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life.”



Loren Niemi, local storyteller and Elizabeth Ellis discuss, instruct, and give story samples in “Inviting the “Wolf In: Thinking About Difficult Stories.”



Our Motto “So You Can Talk With Each Other,” has prompted the alley newspaper to publish the stories, photographs, poems, recipes, and opinions of Phillips Neighbors and workers here since 1975.The alley is the Phillips Community owned Newspaper. Neighbors of Phillips own the alley. You may decide what goes in the alley.



Unravel your story.

