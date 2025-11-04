Franklin Library News: Nov. ’25

Compiled by CHRISTINA SMITH, Librarian at Franklin Library

All information listed here is accurate as of October 20th, 2025. For the most recent information, check out the library website at http://www.hclib.org

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM Friday 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM

Closures:

Veteran’s Day, Tuesday, November 11th

Thanksgiving Day, November 27th

PROGRAMS FOR YOUTH + FAMILIES

Let’s Read!

(Grades K-5)

Except week of Thanksgiving

Tuesdays/Thursdays: 4:00 – 7:30 pm

Saturdays: 1:00 -5:00 pm

Free in-person reading support for K-5 students. Students and trained volunteer tutors meet weekly one-on-one to work on grade level reading skills.

Homework Help

(Grades K-12)

Except week of Thanksgiving

Tuesdays/Thursdays: 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 2 – 5 p.m.

Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed.

STEAM Workshop

(Ages 8+)

Wednesdays: 5 – 6 pm

Except week of Thanksgiving

Drop in for fun and creative STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) experiments and projects! Materials provided. Led by Franklin Library’s teen STEAM Squad.

Make Your Own Merch

Saturday, November 15th

1:00 – 2:30 pm

Grades 7-12. Learn how to design and create your own logo using classic, low-tech relief printing processes that can be recreated over and over at home! You will come up with a simple design and then create a personalized stamp to print on your choice of bandana. Materials provided. Collaborator: Textile Center. This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

Coffee & Conversation

Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 12:30-2 PM

Join Franklin Library staff for free coffee & conversations with neighbors.

Craft Club

Every 1st and 3rd Friday, 3-5 PM

For adults 18 and up. Craft and create with your library community. All skill levels welcome. Crafts will focus on knitting, crochet, embroidery, hand-sewing and papercrafts. Materials provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own projects or start something new.

Sisters Camelot Food Share

Thursday, November 20th

2:30 – 3:30 pm

Stop by for free produce and organic groceries provided by Sisters Camelot.

While supplies last.

HIV/STD Testing and Wound Care

Friday, November 28th

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Learn about your health and connect to the care you need in this drop-in program! Meet with the Native American Community Clinic (NACC) to take a free, private Rapid HIV test, learn about HIV prevention and care, and get help connecting to treatment and medical services. The University of Minnesota Mobile Health Initiative (MHI) will also offer free help and supplies related to wound and footcare. No registration required. Collaborators: Native American Community Clinic, University of Minnesota Mobile Health Initiative.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact, text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

