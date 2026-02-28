2020 Vision

Plagued by uncertainty and stress? It’s our never-ending story.

When will l gather with my community in joy instead of fear? I’m constantly anxious and questioning who will still be here.

“Be palatable or the token to survive” seems like nothing about this lived-experience is fair.

Though some are blinded by greed and hatred while others are naive; I, however, still see it clear.

Even when they question the validity of my citizenship, I still see it clear.

As I deal with the everlasting trauma that comes with being unequivocally Black… I still see it clear.

Through all of their cruel and divisive tactics, I still see it clear.

How could I not? How could I ever lose focus or get distracted when society generously reminds us of their hatred for our complexion?

I’m tired of drowning in oppression and fear.

For once, I’d love to float effortlessly and enjoy the stillness of life. But instead, I’m trapped in the current; while still trying to see it clear.

One day I’ll make it to land: a place that’s grounding and safe for us.

And I know through hope, my vision will guide me there.

-D’Gartaye

