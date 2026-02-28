Community Safety Alert Issued Regarding Out-of-State “Treatment” Transfers

By THE MINNESOTA INDIAN WOMEN’S RESOURCE CENTER

The Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC) and local community leaders and advocates are issuing a public safety alert to ensure the safety of our relatives—both unsheltered and sheltered—amid growing concerns of outside entities targeting vulnerable individuals with false promises of out-of-state substance use treatment.

Over the past several months, we have been made aware of multiple reports indicating that our unsheltered relatives who are in active addiction have been targeted, approached, and recruited by outside sources claiming they can transport them to treatment-filled facilities outside of Minnesota. While the exact number of individuals taken out of state is currently unknown, the pattern is alarming and requires immediate public awareness.



Native Americans make up a small percentage of the United States population, with overrepresentation in a number of public health areas such as premature death rates all in which are preventable, for example; homicide, overdose deaths, and suicide. Minnesota has existing in-state treatment facilities within Tribal and state lands which often face available capacity issues. These out-of-state transfers continue to raise serious concerns about transparency, legitimacy, and safety.



“This is a public safety issue and the most alarming aspect of this is that it’s not a new issue. It’s time the normalization of violence against one another comes to an end,” said MIWRC CEO Ruth Buffalo. “States like Arizona have declared these sober living schemes a, “humanitarian crisis,” and have identified that these fraudulent rings are targeting Native American people. Our priority is improving the quality of life for our relatives, including the very real risk of premature deaths as a result of ongoing exploitation and sex trafficking. There is no justification for holding individuals against their will. This predatory behavior must be addressed. Preying on our most vulnerable while promising state-of-the-art treatment and recovery services.”



Community members are urged to exercise extreme caution and to verify the legitimacy of any organization or facility before agreeing to transportation, placement, or treatment—especially when it involves crossing state lines. Our trusted medical providers encourage anyone seeking services to see a trusted chemical dependency assessor who will then refer relatives to a trusted treatment center. MIWRC’s trusted providers include Native American Community Clinic (NACC) and White Earth.

No one should feel pressured to leave the state or make decisions without proper information, consent, and trusted support. No one should be held against their will while they wait for necessary wellness services.



MIWRC and our partners and advocates call on service providers, shelters, outreach workers, and the broader community to share this alert widely and to help ensure that all placements prioritize safety, accountability, and access to verified in-state care.



If you or someone you know is being approached about out-of-state treatment, pause and verify. Ask questions. Confirm credentials. Protect our relatives.



For additional information or to report concerns, please contact trusted local service providers or community advocates.



The Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Native women and families strengthen their values, overcome challenges, and build stability. Through services rooted in tradition, advocacy, and community programs, we support individuals and families in creating safe, strong, and thriving futures. To learn more about MIWRC, please visit: www.miwrc.org.

