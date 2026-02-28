OUR VISION IS CLEAR.

January 25, 2026. The horror of the killings of Renee Nicole Macklin Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the abductions of community members, including children, and the incitement of hate targeting ethnic, racial and cultural groups that are part of the fabric of our country, has rained trauma and fear on Minneapolis; on the whole state. Our city, our state, our country, even our world have sent an outpouring of solidarity, calls for justice and peace. We dedicate this issue to the victims of federal violence, their loved ones, and to the thousands of Minnesotans who showed up to offer support and kindness.

In the age of easily manipulatable ‘truths’ we will be witnesses. We are carrying out the beautiful visions for our communities now, in the middle of horror. We will see with our own eyes on our own streets exactly what is happening. We have no figureheads but we carry the same vision in our souls and that is how we organically show up, like sunflowers turning to the light.

