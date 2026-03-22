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Sunday March 22nd 2026

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The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) March

from the series Around Phillips…

was held on Feb. 14, 2026, beginning and ending at the Minneapolis American Indian Center (MAIC). This annual march is part of a larger effort to bring awareness to the higher rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men, boys, Two-Spirit, and LGBTQI+ relatives. It is an opportunity to highlight and honor relatives and families impacted by the epidemic.

PHOTO: Susan Gust
PHOTO: Susan Gust
PHOTO: Susan Gust

The event is a collaborative effort between many organizations including: Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition (MIWSAC), the Minneapolis American Indian Center (MAIC), the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC), the Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, the Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office, Gatherings Cafe, Minneapolis Public Schools American Indian Education, the Indigenous Protectors Movement, the TRADISH Project (a MAIC program), the Culture Language Arts Network (a MAIC program), Indigenous Women’s Life Net (a MAIC Program), the Many Shields Society, Mending the Sacred Hoop, Make Voting a Tradition (a NACDI program), and the American Indian Movement (AIM).

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Post Published: 02 March 2026
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Around Phillips

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