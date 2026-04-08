Mayday Parade, Tree of Life Ceremony, and Festival coming to Minneapolis this May

By MAYDAY MINNEAPOLIS

Participants in previous May Day parade in south Minneapolis. IMAGE: Mayday Minneapolis

The Mayday Parade, Tree of Life Ceremony, and Festival to celebrate the return of spring and to help us heal from our cold and ICE-Y winter will continue on Sunday, May 3, 2026, down Bloomington Avenue and into Powderhorn Park. The Parade starts at noon, and the Tree of Life Ceremony follows the parade around 3 pm. The community is invited to volunteer, apply for paid positions, donate funds, and attend to support this extravaganza of creativity, art, and love, for each other and the planet. Visit our website to sign up for our newsletter and learn details on how to get involved: http://www.maydaympls.org.



Going forward, Mayday will be a community-organized event managed by Mayday Minneapolis, which is operated by a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Peer Education Health Resources (PEHR) DBA Mayday Minneapolis.



The mission of Mayday Minneapolis is to enliven the Twin Cities community by producing the annual Mayday Parade, Tree of Life Ceremony, and Festival.



The founding volunteer board members of Mayday Minneapolis are artists and organizers who have deep roots in the history of Mayday: Zoe Sommers Haas, Heather Hinrichsen, Catherine Jordan, Dan Newman, Sofia Padilla, Chris Lutter-Gardella, and Vienna Wilson.



At its best, Mayday has magic. Now, more than ever, the south Minneapolis community wants and needs an annual ritual to reclaim its power and solidarity with all who live here. The sun will return, and the Tree of Life will rise!

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