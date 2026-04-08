Renovation Set to Start Spring 2026 at South High

By IAN POWER, Staff Writer at The Southerner

New entrance to the high school. IMAGE: Cuningham Group

The main entrance to South High is many things, but safe and welcoming is not, at least according to the guidelines set by MPS. Foregoing the more stereotypical high school entrance on the west side of the building, students are funneled through a glorified hallway with only a desk for security, but that’s all about to change early this spring. In March of 2026, construction will begin on a multi-million dollar renovation of the school’s entrance, the newest of several similar projects in the Twin Cities, according to lead architect Mauricio Ochoa. In addition to reworking the entrance to improve efficiency and security, the renovations will also rework a large section of the balcony and relocate the main office.



Of the changes being made to South, maybe the most anticipated is the relocation and upgrades to the main entrance, with an entirely new entryway being built at the location of door 6 on 19th Avenue. Once completed, students will enter directly into the main commons. When closed, the two layers of doors will form an antechamber with a security window manned by the newly relocated office, where the identities of students or visitors can be verified before being allowed through the second set of doors. In theory, these changes will create a sort of ‘bubble security’ allowing the school to maintain a greater level of security at its entrance.



According to Ochoa and South High Principal Ahmed Amin, not just the doors, but much of the western side of the main commons will be receiving a rework. As stated before, this will include the relocation of the office and connected admin offices to the area underneath the balcony, with a security window allowing access to the isolated vestibule in the new entrance. According to Amin, the relocated office will be easier for parents, visitors, and new students alike to find.

Rendering of new lounge area. IMAGE: Cuningham



All along the segment of the balcony above the new office and entrance, planned upgrades will include floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing natural light into the commons to make the school feel “less like a prison,” as jokingly admitted by Amin. In this newly lit segment of the balcony, there will be space for a new lounge area equipped with chairs and tables, where students can eat or work during lunch times.

All in all, the projected renovations aim to improve the South High experience for both visitors and students. The new entrance will enhance the level of security that can be maintained by the school. The relocated office will be easier to find and overall closer to the entrance. New windows, along with a lounge, will introduce sunlight and new spaces to enhance the lunch experience for students. Over the coming years, we’ll see how these changes alter the environment of South.

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