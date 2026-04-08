Renter Support Fund is Excited to Announce Improved Grant Expansion

By POWDERHORN NEIGHBORHOOD

The Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association (PPNA) is humbled by the opportunity to expand our Renter Support Fund (RSF) to help keep Minneapolis residents housed in the coming months. Over $300,000 has poured in from across the city, state, and around the world to respond to the high-pressure and violent tactics used by ICE agents in the past couple of months, as the world watched our community’s bravery in protecting our most vulnerable neighbors.



To reallocate these funds directly and promptly to our neighbors in need, we are thrilled to announce that our new expansion program is effective immediately. In February 2026, we launched our grant expansion plan and provided direct aid to 57 individual Minneapolis renters, up to $1200 per renter. This is the highest level of support we have provided to our community members in crisis since the program started in 2019.



We express our deepest gratitude to the nearly 3,000 individuals and organizations who donated in the past three months. Thank you to the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, Stand with Minnesota, Edina Realty, Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association, the Singing Resistance, the cover band Viva Knievel, followers of astrogoblin on YouTube, St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, and so many more who have empowered us to expand relief to more cost-burdened Minneapolis renters through low-barrier cash assistance.



PPNA will continue to fund rental assistance to Minneapolis residents throughout the year and will increase the number of grants based on continued fundraising. Please find us on GiveMN, through our website, or through your donor-advised fund. PPNA is a 501c(3) and all donations are tax-deductible.

RENTER SUPPORT FUND

Overseen by the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association, the Renter Support Fund is a Minneapolis-based program that provides low-barrier cash assistance to households under financial strain. Operating since 2019, we’ve served over 600 households, families, and residents. This program has been a vital resource for many renters due to skyrocketing living costs and the recent Operation Metro Surge targeting our immigrant neighbors. Learn more at ppna.org/renter-support-fund

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