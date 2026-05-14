Alley Readers Keep the Paper Going!

As a community-driven newspaper, we try diligently to stay on mission in serving the Phillips Community and to do so within our financial means. A relatively small group of dedicated volunteers and 3 very part-time contracted staff members—–a business manager, design/layout coordinator and community connector—-work to get the paper out each month. Other contracted support is provided by the printing company, an accountant, and bulk drop delivery person. Of course, our regular advertisers and writing contributors are to be commended because without them, we would not have the basics needed to produce the paper each month.



How do we know if this 50 year old community paper is fulfilling its purpose? Well, we don’t! We don’t have the funds for marketing or reader surveys so we rely on several more “low tech” ways.

One way we know the paper is still of interest to folks is that papers are picked-up from the 114 drop sites.

Another indication of interest in preserving the alley is the results from our fundraising appeal in late 2025; we raised about 6 percent of our annual budget of $42,000 from our readers! This was a remarkable and welcome occurrence that was so important to the financial wellbeing of Alley Communications, the nonprofit publisher of the alley . It was also a huge morale boost to volunteers and staff. Here are some of the significant highlights of the contributed funds:

is the results from our fundraising appeal in late 2025; we raised about 6 percent of our annual budget of $42,000 from our readers! This was a remarkable and welcome occurrence that was so important to the financial wellbeing of Alley Communications, the nonprofit publisher of . It was also a huge morale boost to volunteers and staff. Here are some of the significant highlights of the contributed funds: Of the approximate 36 contributors, over 2/3rds were alley readers and had not contributed to Alley Communications before! Yea!

readers and had not contributed to Alley Communications before! Yea! There is a core of alley readers that donate year after year. Big gratitude!

readers that donate year after year. Big gratitude! Contributions ranged from $5 to one $ 500 contribution

Three people make monthly contributions of $5-15 per month

The bulk of contributions were Phillips or South Minneapolis residents. We also appreciated donations from our readers in Washington D.C, Texas, and MN—-Duluth, Robbinsdale, St. Paul and St. Louis Park.

About half of the total $2700 was made by checks and half through GiveMN.

Thank you, thank you to all of our financial contributors! Every single one of the contributions mattered so much to Alley staff and volunteers and helped the alley wrap up 2025 positively and propel us into 2026.

Are you a reader who would like to help Alley Communications continue to serve the Phillips Community? Here are a few ideas:

Suggest a bulk drop location where you and others would like to find the alley each month

Submit photos of favorite places in Phillips, a kids sports team, a great yard, etc.

Write an article about something that is happening in Phillips, your block club, etc..

Volunteer for the Alley Board, the Editorial Leadership Committee, or to help us with specific tasks like tabling at events, etc. Email connect@alleynews.org

Each donation matters no matter the amount!

The financial support from readers has HUGE benefits to support the monthly paper and inspire the people who make it happen. Make a contribution TODAY and be proud of the difference you are making to keep community journalism alive in the Phillips Community!

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