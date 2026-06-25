Spark’d Studios coming to Phillips Community Center

By RAECHEL BOSCH

Recording at Harrison Park. PHOTO: Courtesy Minneapolis Park and Rec

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is bringing a new Spark’d Studio and community room to Phillips Community Center. The center’s existing teen and multipurpose rooms, located just off the main lobby, are currently undergoing a full renovation. The redesigned space will feature updated furniture and new technology to support a wide range of afterschool youth programming, community activities, and special events.



As part of the renovation, a dedicated office is also being added for a full-time Youth Technology and Career Skills Specialist. This staff member will mentor youth and lead afterschool programs focused on technology, creative exploration, career readiness, and skill-building opportunities.

Making a movie. PHOTO: Courtesy Minneapolis Park and Rec



Phillips Community Center will become the sixth Spark’d Studio operated through Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Existing Spark’d Studio locations are already open at Powderhorn Park, Harrison Park, Luxton Park, Whittier Park, and Graco Park.



Spark’d Studios are youth-centered spaces primarily serving ages 10–19 through afterschool programming built around youth interests, mentorship, creativity, and career exploration. During the school year, studios open weekdays beginning at 3 p.m., with summer hours starting at noon.

Each studio includes a core set of creative and technology-focused resources, including MacBook laptops, iMac desktop computers, editing and design software, 3D and vinyl printers, video cameras, audio recording equipment, musical instruments, art supplies, and gaming consoles.



Spark’d Studios were created to expand access to technology, digital media, and creative spaces for young people within Minneapolis parks. Through Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the program supports youth in exploring their range of interests, building skills, and making connections in a welcoming community environment where they already recreate. Many youth have expressed the benefit of Spark’d Studios being a year-round 3rd space for them, where they can spend time and make friends in addition to other traditional recreational opportunities such as sports and outdoor enrichment activities. Spark’d Studios has also helped to expand inclusion initiatives at the Park Board.

Open Studio attendees! PHOTO: Courtesy Minneapolis Park and Rec



With the growing importance of media literacy and technology in young people’s daily lives, self-expression, education, and future career opportunities, Spark’d Studios offer both structured classes and flexible drop-in opportunities designed to meet youth where they are and encourage creativity, collaboration, and exploration. Drop-in programming provides weekly access to studio equipment and resources for activities such as open gaming, computer use, homework help, audio recording, and digital design. Structured programs throughout the year introduce youth to creative and technical fields including creative writing, graphic design, video production, music production, podcasting, visual arts, photography, sports media, STEM, and more. In addition, the studio supports a variety of fun games, field trips, and collaborates with existing programs offered within each recreation center to provide well-rounded opportunities for social engagement and community development.

Follow us on Instagram and YouTube to see youth-created content:

@sparkdmpls

Construction at PCC will last throughout the summer, with the new Spark’d Studio and Community Room opening by late fall of 2026.

All of Spark’d programs are FREE for Minneapolis Residents to participate.

Youth and families can browse our programs and register online: https://www.minneapolisparks.org/sparkd

Programs include: Making a Music Video, Girls in Tech Club, Nature Photography, Poster Design, Beats Making etc….

Questions? Email us at sparkdmpls@gmail.com or visit us online at http://www.minneapolisparks.org/sparkd

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