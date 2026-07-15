POETRY: Kiziah’s Story

for Mom

PART I/II

By SHELIA BLAND

We gave up a relative

To the status quo

Not voluntarily, of course

–When you say “we” what do you mean, exactly?

Well, I wasn’t there.

No one was there really.

We aren’t guilty in that sense.

–Then what are we talking about?

We are not guilty

None the less, we are all responsible

–All responsible?

Yes, all responsible.

–But no one can give testimony, because

no one was there…

We cannot give testimony, no.

But we must bear witness…

It was sometime

One time

Anytime.

In any case, it was a past event.

Yesterday—

Last year—

Last century….

Yet, I can assure you

It happened.

We were rule followers

We got along

We got ahead

This was true

Yesterday—

Last year—

Last century.

We were not of the one percent

Barely of the ninety-nine percent—

More like the zero percent.

This was true

Yesterday—

Last year—

Last century.

We were the servants

We were the sharecroppers

We were the enslaved

We were the prep crew–

The cleanup crew—

The salvage crew—

The sewage crew—

We did the dirty work—

Work others disdained to do.

We were rule followers

We got along

We got ahead

We did the meanest of chores

We got along

We got ahead

We moved up the menial ladder

From fieldwork

To house work

We followed the rules—

And helped keep the system in place.

A system systemically

Working contrary to our favor.

We did this for our lovers

For our friends

For our family

For our children.

It’s the children most

You see—

That they may have a future.

We trained the children

To follow the rules

To get along

To get ahead.

We wanted our children

To survive, you see.

To have a future—

To have a life.

The children…

The children…

This is a hard story to tell…

But though we cannot testify

We were not there, you know.

We must bear witness…

We must bear witness….

So that the children

Could be spared the fieldwork,

And start out doing house work

So that the children might have

A less harsh life than their parents–

We diligently apprenticed them—

Taught them as kids

To do the house work meticulously-

As the masters

The bosses

The rulers—

The others

Would have it.

So the children would need no training

When they became old enough to work

But could step right into our places

In the work of the house

With no training necessary from

The masters

The Bosses,

The Rulers—

The others.

We thought this was a good plan

To be rule followers

To get along

To get ahead

We thought it would

Protect the children—

Help the children survive—

Have a life less painful

Than our own.

It was in this vain

That Kiziah, age 9

Was taken by her

Mother, each day

To the big house—

The house of the others—

To learn how to speak to the others

To learn how to dress

How to prepare foods

How to set the table

To learn how to serve the food to the others.

How to pour the drinks,

To learn how to behave

As the others ate the food.

How to remain silent,

Even when spoken to,

At the table.

How to have no expression

No matter what was said or done

By the others.

How to clean up after the others

When they were done eating the food…

These were just a few of the things

Kiziah had to learn

Some things quite difficult for a nine year old—

Not laughing, not talking—

But the mother was determined

To give Kiziah a place in

This system that would

Be somewhat easier than

The path the mother

Traveled to enter this big house—

The house of the others.

She was strict and stern

With Kiziah.

She meant for her to learn—

to be so expert

At these chores that

No one else

could be considered for them.

This way of training the children

Was true

Yesterday

Last year

Last century.

Kiziah’s mother

Is all of us.

We would all have done the same.

We would praise Kiziah’s mother

For her efforts.

We would praise Kiziah

For how quickly she learned.

We would have done so

Yesterday—

Last year—

Last century,

To follow the rules,

To get along.

To get ahead.

We are all responsible

Though, we are not guilty.

We were not there, you see.

But we must bear witness.

For the children…

After being grilled, tested, and chastised

Day in and day out

For just under three years

Kiziah had perfected the training.

She was close to turning 12 years old

And could do most of the house work as

Well as her mother.

She knew recipes, processes, procedures,

Behaviors, manners.

She had learned the likes, dislikes,

Quirks, kindnesses and meanness’s

Of the Others.

You might say she had developed

A certain amount of expertise—

A certain “skills set”.

An anticipation of the desires of the others

Before the others made the request.

She could interpret a look, a ges- ture,

And satisfy the request with no words

Necessary in the transaction.

Her mother was very proud of her.

We all were.

She would be one of the children

Who would survive…

Who would live.

Who would escape the fields—

Escape the elements,

Natural and man-made—

The harshness of these elements

Suffered by those who

Could not escape the fields.

We were all proud.

We all encouraged it.

We were all responsible

We were NOT guilty.

We were not there

But we were all responsible.

Now Kiziah worked alongside

Her mother at the house work

For big events.

When the others had guests

When the others had parties

When the others gave balls.

Kiziah was now given responsi- bilities,

Not merely following behind her mother.

She was becoming a rule follower.

She got along.

She got ahead.

She was moving up the menial ladder.

Following the rules

Getting along

Getting ahead

And helping to keep the system in place.

A system that systematically

Worked against her.

Worked against us all.

Yet we all did as we taught

Kiziah to do.

We are all responsible.

We are not guilty—we were not there.

I, was not there.

We cannot testify

But we must bear witness

For the children—

For Kiziah….

Well, then, let us bear witness.

The dishes were in preparation

The table set

The furniture rearranged

The crystal cleaned

The silver polished

The flowers placed

The floors shined

Everything was set for the eve- ning’s event.

The mother had worked particu- larly hard

To see that everything was

as the others would have it.

Kiziah had worked extra hard to please her mother—

So that her mother could see

How well she had learned.

How skilled she had become.

Kiziah was pleased—

The mother was pleased.

Both were pleased the others were pleased.

The mother and her daughter

Pleased the others

They followed the rules.

They got along.

They got ahead.

We would have felt the same.

Having pleased the others

We too, would have been pleased.

We would have praised them.

They were succeeding

At following the rules

Getting along

Getting ahead.

Now was the time for the

Mother and daughter to clean up themselves,

Put on fresh servant’s uniforms

To be presentable for the evening’s

Festivities.

Both the mother and Kiziah

Knew the routine well

Knew exactly what was expected of them.

Both were moving towards the allotted area

To make the change

When a blip in the routine occurred.

Just a blip.

It appeared to be only a blip.

One of the others,

Stopped them.

It was an older, senior one.

One with more authority.

Perhaps he wanted to give them

Last minute changes to the plans.

The mother stopped willingly.

Kiziah stopped willingly.

“We can get along without two

this evening.

Just leave Kiziah.

You go home.”

“Just leave Kiziah—

You go home…???”

Kiziah was 12 years old.

She certainly was not

The head of household chores—

The mother was…

Just a blip, was more than a blip.

To leave the child to do an adult’s work,

When there were guests and no room

For mistakes…

The child could freeze up on her own

Make a mistake—

Undo all the hard-earned

Mastery she had achieved—

In one evening.

If this happened,

Kiziah would not pay the cost alone.

The mother would be held respon- sible

For failing to do a better job

Of training the child.

Kiziah and the mother, both could be

Demoted to the fields.

To the fields….

The dilemma is real.

One does not reason with the others—

One obeys.

We would all have done the same.

We follow the rules.

To follow the rules, is to obey.

We get along

To get along is to obey.

We get ahead

There is no other path open

to getting ahead.

Kiziah, at 12 years old

Would succeed at the task

And improve the standing

Of both herself and her mother

Or she would fail

And both mother and daughter

Would be demoted to the

Harsh life of the fields.

So much responsibility

On the shoulders of a child.

The mother followed the creed—

To be a rule follower

To get along—

Hopefully they would both get ahead.

Obey was the only path.

We would all have taken that path.

…CONTINUED in PART II in AUGUST…

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