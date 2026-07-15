The Long Struggle for Voting Rights

By THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MINNESOTA

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” -The United States Declaration of Independence, 1776

On July 4, 1776, the leaders of the American Revolution declared independence from Great Britain and boldly proclaimed that “all men are created equal”. Yet its promise of equality sharply contrasted with voting rights to which only white male property owners were entitled.



Since those beginnings, the long struggle to expand voting rights and secure equal representation in pursuit of the nation’s ideals has unfolded. Grounded in First Amendment rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and petition, individuals and movements have advanced voting rights to create a more inclusive democracy. Yet each advance has been met with persistent and powerful opposition that has worked to slow or reverse progress.



The history of voting is a story of struggle, activism, and efforts to uphold equality, representation, and democracy. This article traces the history of progress in American democracy over the past 250 years through protest, amendments, legislation, and Supreme Court decisions. The lesson of this history is that ongoing vigilance is essential to achieving and preserving an inclusive, representative government.

Colonial Era Voting: Privileged White Male Property Owners

In the American colonies, voting was limited to white male property owners with some colonies adding requirements like tax payments or religious affiliation, further restricting participation. Women, enslaved people, Indigenous peoples, indentured servants, and non-property-owning men were excluded entirely. While each colony set its own rules, ultimate authority remained with the British monarchy in a system of unequal representation that became a central grievance of the colonists and a driving force behind the American Revolution.

U.S. Constitution in 1789: The Early Republic & Gradual Expansion for White Men

The US Constitution, Article I, Section 4, states: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof…”

When the Constitution was adopted in 1789, it placed voting rights largely under state control. This resulted in wide variation in eligibility across the new nation. Most states adopted the voting rights inherited from the colonies and continued to impose restrictive requirements that included property ownership. Over time, some states eliminated property requirements for white men and gradually expanded participation, while women, enslaved peoples, Indigenous peoples, indentured servants all remained excluded.



The Constitution also created a new federal system with national elections for Congress and the presidency. In a compromise with Southern states, the Constitution established the Electoral College rather than a direct popular vote for president. This created unequal electoral representation by counting each enslaved person as three-fifths of a person, increasing the political power of slaveholding states while denying enslaved people the right to vote. Although the three-fifths clause was later abolished, the Electoral College remains and continues to give lesser populated states disproportionate influence in presidential elections.

Jacksonian Democracy (1820s–1850s): Universal White Male Suffrage

The Jacksonian era, fueled by rising populism and a belief in broader democratic inclusion, marked a major shift toward expanding political participation among white men. During this period, most remaining property and tax requirements for white male voters were eliminated. However, this expansion was strictly limited by race and gender, as women and people of color remained excluded from the political process. Though celebrated as a democratizing moment, it still reflected the deep inequities of the American electoral system.

Voting in the Expanding Western Territories

As the United States expanded westward in the mid-19th century, newly formed territories often adopted more flexible voting rules than older states. Many removed property requirements for white men early on and implemented shorter residency requirements to encourage settlement and participation. Some western territories and states granted women voting rights decades before the 19th Amendment, helping build momentum for the national women’s suffrage movement. Despite these changes most women, indigenous and enslaved people were still denied the right to vote reinforcing the racial and gender limits of representative democracy.

Civil War Amendments, Reconstruction & Voter Registration

The Civil War era brought transformative constitutional changes that redefined citizenship and voting rights. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865, followed by the 14th Amendment in 1868, which granted citizenship and equal protection under the law. The 15th Amendment in 1870 prohibited denying the vote based on race, color, or previous condition of servitude. It did not address gender, leaving women without the right to vote. During Reconstruction, voter registration systems became more standardized and, in most cases, used as tools to restrict access to voting. Despite these legal advances, many states found ways to impose new restrictions that limited access to the ballot.

Jim Crow Laws

Jim Crow laws were a system of state and local statutes that enforced racial segregation and severely restricted Black Americans’ political and civil rights. Emerging after the end of Reconstruction in 1877, these laws spread throughout the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mandating segregation in schools, transportation, and public life. They also systematically restricted voting through literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation and lynching. The Supreme Court’s 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson upheld the doctrine of “separate but equal,” which gave legal legitimacy to segregation. Jim Crow remained in place until the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s, thus systematically suppressing Black Americans’ constitutional right to vote for nearly a century.

Women’s Suffrage & Continued Barriers

The women’s suffrage movement was a 60-year campaign of organizing, protest, and advocacy led by figures such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells, and Alice Paul. Their efforts finally culminated in the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote nationwide. However, significant barriers remained for women of color who continued to face discrimination under Jim Crow laws and other restrictions.



The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 by leaders of the women’s suffrage movement to educate newly enfranchised women about their rights and help them exercise their right to vote and participate fully in public life.

Civil Rights Era & the Voting Rights Act

During the 1950s and 1960s, widespread racial discrimination continued to block Black voters, particularly in Southern states. The Civil Rights Movement mobilized grassroots activism, legal challenges, and mass protest to confront these injustices. Leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and John Lewis played central roles in this struggle. The 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches drew national attention to voter suppression leading to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which banned discriminatory practices like literacy tests and introduced federal oversight in areas with histories of suppression.

The 23rd Amendment, ratified in 1961, granted Washington, D.C. residents the right to vote in presidential elections, and the 24th Amendment, ratified in 1964, abolished poll taxes in federal elections.

Indigenous Americans were granted U.S. citizenship by the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, though many still faced state-level barriers that limited voting access for decades. Full legal access to voting rights in all states was not secured until 1962 during the civil rights era, when the last remaining state restrictions were removed or invalidated.

Youth Voting Expansion

The 26th Amendment, ratified in 1971, lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. This change was driven largely by the Vietnam War era, when young Americans were being drafted into the war. The principle of “if you are old enough to fight for your country, you are old enough to vote” helped drive this constitutional change. The amendment significantly expanded the electorate and recognized the political voice of younger citizens.

Challenges to the Voting Rights Act

In 2013, the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder struck down key provisions of the Voting Rights Act that required federal oversight of jurisdictions with histories of discrimination. Shelby County argued that the Voting Rights Act was outdated and unfair, and imposed unequal federal oversight on certain states. In response, many states enacted stricter voting laws that reduced access, reigniting debate over voting rights and the unequal impacts on vulnerable communities.

Voting Rights Today: Challenges, Threats, & the Need for Vigilance

Today, voting rights face widespread challenges and new restrictions across the country at both the state and federal level. These are reflected in proposed legislation and recent court decisions that are redefining access to the ballot and the rules governing elections.



Proposed legislation such as The SAVE Act has intensified debate over whether claims of voter fraud justify regulations requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections. The Act could disproportionately affect voters who have changed their name or gender, as well as minority, older, and disabled voters, by adding new barriers to registration.



On April 29, 2026, in Louisiana v. Callais, the Supreme Court ruled that race cannot be used in congressional redistricting under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which was designed to prevent dilution of minority voting power. Voting rights groups, including the League of Women Voters and the Brennan Center for Justice, warn the decision weakens protections against minority dilution, reduces fair representation, and is likely to increase racial and partisan gerrymandering while making it harder to challenge discriminatory district maps.

Your Vote Is Precious and Powerful

As this history reminds us, upholding the promise of equality and inalienable rights declared in The Declaration of Independence and ensuring fair voting rights depends on vigilance, civic engagement, and a commitment to protecting the right to vote. Ultimately, the strength of democracy rests on citizens like you exercising that right and participating fully in the democratic process.

Be vigilant, be engaged and be sure to vote!

“The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. Your vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to create a more perfect union”. — John Lewis from a speech in N. Carolina in 2012

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