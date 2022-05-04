Archives Select Month May 2022 (20) April 2022 (24) March 2022 (15) February 2022 (9) January 2022 (28) December 2021 (18) November 2021 (24) October 2021 (39) September 2021 (9) August 2021 (43) July 2021 (11) June 2021 (43) May 2021 (30) April 2021 (11) March 2021 (14) February 2021 (26) January 2021 (40) December 2020 (1) November 2020 (16) October 2020 (1) September 2020 (26) August 2020 (14) July 2020 (16) June 2020 (32) May 2020 (34) March 2020 (29) February 2020 (22) January 2020 (24) December 2019 (21) November 2019 (27) October 2019 (21) September 2019 (24) August 2019 (21) July 2019 (23) June 2019 (24) May 2019 (2) April 2019 (17) March 2019 (28) February 2019 (46) December 2018 (22) November 2018 (1) October 2018 (62) August 2018 (22) July 2018 (24) June 2018 (44) May 2018 (24) March 2018 (46) January 2018 (30) December 2017 (21) November 2017 (12) October 2017 (23) September 2017 (22) August 2017 (25) June 2017 (47) May 2017 (10) March 2017 (51) February 2017 (21) January 2017 (22) December 2016 (24) November 2016 (19) September 2016 (35) July 2016 (36) May 2016 (38) April 2016 (25) February 2016 (29) January 2016 (20) November 2015 (28) October 2015 (14) September 2015 (22) August 2015 (14) July 2015 (13) June 2015 (18) May 2015 (14) April 2015 (12) March 2015 (18) February 2015 (10) January 2015 (10) December 2014 (13) November 2014 (12) October 2014 (1) September 2014 (31) August 2014 (16) June 2014 (32) April 2014 (17) March 2014 (27) February 2014 (12) January 2014 (25) November 2013 (16) September 2013 (34) August 2013 (5) July 2013 (51) May 2013 (22) April 2013 (22) March 2013 (2) February 2013 (17) January 2013 (32) December 2012 (14) November 2012 (20) October 2012 (19) September 2012 (11) August 2012 (14) July 2012 (28) June 2012 (20) May 2012 (21) March 2012 (29) February 2012 (10) January 2012 (13) December 2011 (11) October 2011 (27) September 2011 (10) August 2011 (19) June 2011 (13) May 2011 (14) April 2011 (35) March 2011 (24) January 2011 (13) December 2010 (19) November 2010 (9) October 2010 (18) September 2010 (21) August 2010 (14) July 2010 (5) June 2010 (23) May 2010 (13) April 2010 (15) March 2010 (12) February 2010 (12) January 2010 (13) December 2009 (12) November 2009 (13) October 2009 (18) September 2009 (3) August 2009 (1) July 2009 (1) June 2009 (1) May 2009 (1) March 2009 (1)

Edible Boulevards Community Resources for Spring By MICHELLE SHAW Do you live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West or East Phillips? If so, that means you live in the Southside Green Zone and you’re eligible to apply for participation in the Minneapolis Edible Boulevards initiative. We have funding to go towards teaching people how to transform the space between the sidewalk and curb into an edible boulevard, in addition to free soil testing, seeds, organic soil, compost, garden gloves, and a trowel if you need one. The application is posted on our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Facebook page, which we invite you to join. We’re excited to announce a few new community resources that we’ve just completed as a result of a grant we received through the Joint Green Zones Task Force. Janicea Coney, Julius Rennie and Michelle Shaw spent the last three months creating three community resources that can all be found on our Facebook page: the Green Zones Community Garden Map, the Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Map, and the Minneapolis Green Zones Plant-based Budding Directory.… Read the rest “Edible Boulevards Community Resources for Spring”

Library News May 22 By CARZ NELSON All information listed here is accurate as of April 15, 2022. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org . FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS HOSMER LIBRARY HOURS Monday 9 AM to 5 PM 12 PM to 8 PM Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM 12 PM to 8 PM Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM 12 PM to 8 PM Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM 9 AM to 5 PM Friday 9 AM to 5 PM 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM 9 AM to 5 PM Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM 12 PM to 5 PM PEOPLE OF PHILLIPS SPECIAL COLLECTION Local historians and fans of neighborhood research will be happy to learn that the HCLib Special Collections department now houses minutes, correspondence, and other records created by People of Phillips, a neighborhood organization that dissolved in 1998. The collection includes documents from 1988 to 1994. You can view this material, as well as many other interesting items from the city’s history, at Minneapolis Central Library.. THE RETURN OF COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS – CLYDE BELLECOURT Coffee & Conversations has resumed! In May, Franklin Library will distribute free copies of Clyde Bellecourt’s book, Thunder Before the Storm.… Read the rest “Library News May 22”

Spring Nettle Recipe By Paul Morley on Mobography By NIKKI FLECK



One of my favorite parts of spring is enjoying fresh, nutrient dense nettles. They seem intimidating and uninviting because when raw, they sting! It is wise to wear gloves when harvesting and destemming, but once exposed to heat through cooking the “stingers” melt away and you’re left with tasty, nutritive greens to enjoy. Nettles are rich in iron, vitamin A, calcium, potassium and magnesium. Nettles are commonly used for supporting lactation, kidney health, iron deficiency, allergies as well as joint pain. You or your neighbors may have a patch of nettles in your yard without even knowing it. They can also be found wild in nature throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas in the spring and summer. Most coops sell them in the spring as well. If you cannot find nettles or do not want to purchase them, spinach, collards or any dark leafy green are delicious substitutions for this recipe.



5 large eggs

½ cup of goats cheese

½ cup red bell pepper

2 cups of raw nettles, spinach or chard

¼ tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Coriander

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 yellow onion sliced

3 cloves garlic minced

Optional: freshly chopped spring chives or cilantro -Preheat oven to 350º.… Read the rest “Spring Nettle Recipe”

Interview With Local Artist Orren Fen by Mary Ellen Kaluza Last month the alley debuted a new feature highlighting young artists in Phillips. Within moments of having the idea of a regular featured artist, I knew I had to talk with Orren Fen. I first met Orren a few years ago, in pre-COVID times. I was visiting their home and they showed me a project they were working on: a puppet stage made out of cardboard, maybe 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide. I was blown away by the clever design, the creativity, the engineering — both structural and mechanical. Orren explained all the parts, moving and stationary, in great detail. Like I said, I was blown away! Lucky for us, Orren graciously agreed to be interviewed for the alley. How old are you? What grade are you in? Fourteen, and I’m a freshman in high school. Describe your main art form. I focus mostly on puppetry and performance art. What inspired you to take up your art? I grew up two blocks from In the Heart of the Beast Theatre, and participated in the May Day parades since I was two years old. It’s always been part of my life. I’ve also participated in BareBones Halloween Extravaganza since a young age.… Read the rest “Interview With Local Artist Orren Fen”

# 198 Jack Ferman Tales from the Cemetery by Susan Hunter Weir November 20, 2021, was a bittersweet day in the history of Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery. It was a sad day because it was the day that his wife and daughters buried Jack Ferman. It was a sweet day because he was buried where he wanted to be—in his family’s plot near the cemetery’s Lake Street gates. Jack’s was our first burial in 22 years and the first in the 21st century. If you attended one of the movies that we’ve shown in the cemetery and bought some snacks, there’s a good chance that you bought them from Jack. He attended every Memorial Day program for at least the past 20 years and possibly before that. He was at all of our fundraising events, always present and always helping out. He was on the Board of Friends of the Cemetery. He wrote about his immigrant grandparents who are buried in the cemetery in an Alley story published in January 2016. He followed politics, both local and national, closely and was a frequent contributor to e-democracy.com. He loved to tell jokes, most of them awful. Jack spent four years in the Navy. He had traced the story of his Norwegian seafaring family back to the 17th century.… Read the rest “# 198 Jack Ferman”

Phillips Community Listening Session Focused on Encampments By JANA METGE, JAMES TRICE and DONNA PUSUSTA NESTE On March 30, a meeting entitled “A Listening Session About Encampments in Phillips and Minneapolis” organized by a Phillips Neighborhood group calling themselves Phillips Neighborhood Safety Coalition took place at the East Phillips Park Community and Cultural Center. Facilitator James Trice, a resident of Phillips for 25 years, welcomed all and went over the ground rules for a respectful meeting, which it was. 78 people signed in, however there were an estimated 100 in attendance. AIM Patrol members mingled with the crowd to let everyone know they were welcome and that their presence was important. Attendees were invited to add printed materials to an information table in which various perspectives were represented, from a harm reduction model for safe injection sites to a draft on policy and procedure for encampments. Five community members gave testimony on their experiences with encampments. Mike Forcia, a leader in the AIM Patrol, spoke on healing the Native community and the Dakota land we are on, and on the need for jobs, culturally specific programs for youth, as well as culturally specific treatment centers for addiction, mental health, and historical trauma. He said that we can build a hundred little houses, but his people won’t leave the camps unless their opioid addictions are addressed.… Read the rest “Phillips Community Listening Session Focused on Encampments”

“New Dawn” Sculpture Wins Greenway Contest By Project Advisory Team members scottie hall and Tim Springer The winning design Artist Heather Doyle. Photo by Sharolyn Hagen. Voters selected Heather Doyle’s proposed “New Dawn” sculpture, a 17-foot-tall stylized spray of flowers, as their favorite design for a proposed light-emitting sculpture for the Midtown Greenway’s 18th Avenue entrance ramp. This is the result of a Call for Artists that resulted in proposals from around the United States. Finalists were selected by an advisory team, and then voted on by the public. Voting outcomes from three voter groups were weighed equally: (1) residents on the block where the sculpture will go; (2) greater Phillips residents; (3) Twin Cities residents who use the Greenway. Doyle is a founder of the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center here in South Minneapolis. She designed New Dawn to recognize and celebrate our community’s resilience in dealing with so much trauma in recent years. Doyle commented “I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to work with you all on this project. This community’s story is incredible and I am honored to have been chosen to realize your vision for this space.” Doyle will engage local residents to influence selected elements of the design. The sculpture will be located in what was an epicenter of drug dealing in 2020.… Read the rest ““New Dawn” Sculpture Wins Greenway Contest”

A Penguin Walks Through the Door … Peace House Community journal by Marti Maltby A few years ago I came across a list of questions employers could ask potential employees to test their creativity and their ability to adjust quickly to unexpected circumstances. My favorite question was “A penguin walks through the door wearing a sombrero. What’s the first thing it says?” I actually used this during a few interviews, and I got to see a wonderful array of responses. One man broke into laughter at the ridiculous nature of the question. That turned out to be a benefit to him, as he had been nervous up to that point in the interview. The question helped him relax, and he showed a friendly demeanor from that point on. Another applicant responded immediately, “I don’t know. I don’t speak penguin”, and then waited for the next question. I learned that he wasn’t easily thrown off by unexpected developments and could think quickly when needed. Someone else told me the penguin would say “I’ve got the chips. Who’s got the salsa and guacamole?” Another job applicant answered, “I think I’m lost. Which was is Tijuana?” In each case, I learned something about the applicant that I could never get by asking about their job history, or how they would handle a conflict with a co-worker.… Read the rest “A Penguin Walks Through the Door …”

Procrastination Saves Lives! overgrown bench/ ben heath By MARY ELLEN KALUZA Early in my gardening career (some 4+ decades ago) I cleaned up the garden each fall, pulling everything out, cutting down plants and stems so that everything was ready to go in the spring. That didn’t last many years. By first frost I was soon ready to be done with gardening and looked forward to just shoveling snow for a few months. Clean out was left till spring. I soon noticed birds feeding on the dried seed heads left standing during the winter. So, I now had an excellent reason to not clean away the dead plants: feeding the birds. Also, in spring I found last year’s vegetable plants munched down to nubs with abundant rabbit turds left behind, presumably in thanks for getting the bunnies through the winter. Rabbit poop is an excellent fertilizer with four times more nutrients than cow or horse manure, and is twice as nutritious as chicken manure. It is not a “hot” manure like horse, cow, or chicken poop – it doesn’t have to be composted first. And the rabbits handle application for free. All I have to do is put off cleaning the garden! Recently I’ve learned that delaying garden clean up longer into the spring pays off, too.… Read the rest “Procrastination Saves Lives!”