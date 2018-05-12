NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Saturday May 12th 2018

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Archives

Phillips West News – May 2018

Phillips West Neighborhood Events: www.phillipswest.info

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

May 3rd Thurs. 6-7pm
PWNO Community Meeting

Join neighbors & Partners for updates: City Government, Police and MNdot; Q & A about summer construction projects. At the LSS Centrum Rm. 2400 Park Av. Free parking: in rear off Oakland Av. Free Jakeeno’s Pizza & Bev. provided! Info: or to get involved call Crystal at 612-879-5383 or pwno2005@yahoo.com

May 19th Sat. 9-11am
Phillips West Spring Clean Up! 
Join your neighbors & Partners for a block by block litter pick
up starting at 9:30am but after FREE breakfast from 9 to 9:30am LSS-2400 Park Avenue. Free bags, gloves and maps for all
volunteers! Perfect volunteer opportunity for large groups, family & youth! Free parking
off Oakland Av. Info: Crystal at 612-879-5383 or pwno2005@yahoo.com

Share this with your friends:
  • email
  • Print
  • PDF
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Tumblr
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
Post Published: 01 May 2018
Posted by: melissa@schmittcreative.com
Found in section: Neighborhood News, Phillips West

Previous Topic:
Next Topic:

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Facebook