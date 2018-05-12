Phillips West News – May 2018

Phillips West Neighborhood Events: www.phillipswest.info

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

May 3rd Thurs. 6-7pm

PWNO Community Meeting

Join neighbors & Partners for updates: City Government, Police and MNdot; Q & A about summer construction projects. At the LSS Centrum Rm. 2400 Park Av. Free parking: in rear off Oakland Av. Free Jakeeno’s Pizza & Bev. provided! Info: or to get involved call Crystal at 612-879-5383 or pwno2005@yahoo.com

May 19th Sat. 9-11am

Phillips West Spring Clean Up!

Join your neighbors & Partners for a block by block litter pick

up starting at 9:30am but after FREE breakfast from 9 to 9:30am LSS-2400 Park Avenue. Free bags, gloves and maps for all

volunteers! Perfect volunteer opportunity for large groups, family & youth! Free parking

off Oakland Av. Info: Crystal at 612-879-5383 or pwno2005@yahoo.com