GET IT FRESH THIS SUMMER

Teens garden at Waite House

by Tesha M. Christensen

At the Waite House, they’re nurturing a healthy foundation by growing fresh vegetables and then working with kids on an business venture.

In all, Pillsbury United Communities, which runs the Waite House (2323 11th Ave S,,), has five spots in the Phillips neighborhood that they farm or sign the lease to provide technical support for community members to have their own plots, according to Food Systems Manager Ethan Neal.

Who is involved in your gardening program?

Ethan: One of our gardens, which is located behind the Phillips Community Center where Waite House is located, is entirely kept by a group of 14 and 15 years old. They worked with our chef to develop a new salad called La Fresca. They grow the food in back and sell it to another nonprofit called Roots for the Home Team, who then in turn makes the salads for Minnesota Twins games. Our kids then go to the Twins Games on the weekends to sell these salads and learn business acumen.

What type of items were planted in the garden this year?

Ethan: This year we have a variety of things planted. A lot of kale, lettuces, tomatoes, peppers, pollinators, strawberries, etc.

What is the value of having a garden at Waite House and what skills are the kids learning?

Ethan: The value is multifaceted for sure. It serves as a place of education for youth ranging from how to create their own business, to soil health, to eating healthy. It also allows as an income stream for our youth and our nonprofit. The food also goes into our free community meals held at the Waite House. It also beautifies the neighborhood with well kept and tended land.