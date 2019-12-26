NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Thursday December 26th 2019

Phillips West – December 2019/January 2020

Phillips West Neighborhood Events: www.phillipswest.info

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

No December Board Meeting
No January or February Community Meetings
Phillips West Neighborhood Organization will have no December Board Meeting and no January or February Community Meetings.

Thursday, February 13th, 5-8 pm
Annual Winter Social
PWNO Will have the Annual Winter Social on Thursday, February 13th, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Changing Lives Centrum Room 2400 Park Avenue.

Crystal Windschitl, Executive Director
Phillips West Neighborhood Organization
2400 Park Avenue South, Suite 337
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Phone: (612) 879-5383
Fax: (612) 879-5217
PWNO2005

Post Published: 16 December 2019
Posted by: admin
Phillips West

