Phillips West – December 2019/January 2020

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL
No December Board Meeting
No January or February Community Meetings
Phillips West Neighborhood Organization will have no December Board Meeting and no January or February Community Meetings.
Thursday, February 13th, 5-8 pm
Annual Winter Social
PWNO Will have the Annual Winter Social on Thursday, February 13th, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Changing Lives Centrum Room 2400 Park Avenue.
