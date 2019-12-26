Phillips West – December 2019/January 2020

Phillips West Neighborhood Events: www.phillipswest.info

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

No December Board Meeting

No January or February Community Meetings

Phillips West Neighborhood Organization will have no December Board Meeting and no January or February Community Meetings.

Thursday, February 13th, 5-8 pm

Annual Winter Social

PWNO Will have the Annual Winter Social on Thursday, February 13th, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Changing Lives Centrum Room 2400 Park Avenue.

Crystal Windschitl, Executive Director

Phillips West Neighborhood Organization

2400 Park Avenue South, Suite 337

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Phone: (612) 879-5383

Fax: (612) 879-5217

PWNO2005