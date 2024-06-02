A Grand Gathering

By NATALIE RADEMACHER, MAIC Communications Coordinator
Minnesota American Indian Month kicked off last month with a parade and the grand reopening of the Minneapolis American Indian Center (MAIC). An estimated 1,500 people partook in the celebrations and visited the renovated and expanded center on May 1. An open house and powwow followed the Minnesota American Indian Month Kickoff Parade, which concluded at the Center. Franklin Avenue was filled with eager parade attendees and onlookers as tribal leaders and MAIC board and leadership welcomed the community back during the ribbon cutting ceremony. After the ribbon was cut by MAIC board member Dawn Paro, the doors opened to the community for the first time since closing in late 2022 to undergo a massive renovation.
The open house provided opportunities for visitors to explore the center and connect with program staff. Keith Secola, David Huckfelt, and The Sampson Brothers performed in the gym and helped showcase the upgraded sound system.
Following the afternoon festivities, attendees returned in the evening for a grand celebratory powwow. Longtime MAIC staff commented that they’ve never seen the gym that full before. There was standing room only, and people flooded out into the rotunda, vendor areas, and parking lot, where food trucks served delicious goodies.
A big thank you to the volunteers, vendors, performers, staff, funders, project partners, and community members who made the celebration a success. It meant a lot seeing the space filled with people. The sounds of laughter, drums, and conversation made it feel like we were finally back, fulfilling our purpose as a home for the community again.
The center is officially open again 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For an updated list of our programming, please visit www.maicnet.org.
Gatherings Cafe will host its reopening event, in collaboration with Two Rivers Art Gallery, from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31.
All photos: Lisa Lardy, courtesy of the Minneapolis American Indian Center