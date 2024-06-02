The Heart of the Arts

Over 200 South High students displayed their artwork in May at the Modus Locus on Bloomington Avenue and East 35th Street. We highlight a few of the artists in this issue and hope to continue highlighting more of South’s talented students! Many thanks to the dedicated art instructors at South High School: Corbin Doty – Comic Art & Design, David Olson – Ceramics, Cynthia Berger – Painting & AP Studio Art, and Drew Nelson – Drawing & Sculpture. All photos taken of artwork by Carol Chase.

Calaveras by Ceramics 1 Class

How They Left It, painting by Marigny Adelman

grade 12

Humpback Whale, ceramic piece by Brennan Van Voorst,

grade 12

Hungry Bird Comic by Brennan Van Voorst

grade 12

Interaction with a Little Friend, digital illustration by Chrystian Brito

grade 9

Orca, ceramic piece by Brennan Van Voorst

grade 12

Stars in the Sky, ceramic self-portrait by Henry Gehrke

grade 12

To the Cabin, digital illustration by Lucy Adelman

grade 12

Body Image, digital illustration by Marigny Adelman

grade 12

