News & Views of Phillips Since 1976
Sunday June 2nd 2024

The Heart of the Arts

Over 200 South High students displayed their artwork in May at the Modus Locus on Bloomington Avenue and East 35th Street. We highlight a few of the artists in this issue and hope to continue highlighting more of South’s talented students! Many thanks to the dedicated art instructors at South High School: Corbin Doty – Comic Art & Design, David Olson – Ceramics, Cynthia Berger – Painting & AP Studio Art, and Drew Nelson – Drawing & Sculpture. All photos taken of artwork by Carol Chase.

Calaveras by Ceramics 1 Class
How They Left It, painting by Marigny Adelman
grade 12
Humpback Whale, ceramic piece by Brennan Van Voorst,
grade 12
Hungry Bird Comic by Brennan Van Voorst
grade 12
Interaction with a Little Friend, digital illustration by Chrystian Brito
grade 9
Orca, ceramic piece by Brennan Van Voorst
grade 12
Stars in the Sky, ceramic self-portrait by Henry Gehrke
grade 12
To the Cabin, digital illustration by Lucy Adelman
grade 12
Body Image, digital illustration by Marigny Adelman
grade 12

Post Published: 01 June 2024
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Arts, Cover Stories

