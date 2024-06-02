The Heart of the Arts

Over 200 South High students displayed their artwork in May at the Modus Locus on Bloomington Avenue and East 35th Street. We highlight a few of the artists in this issue and hope to continue highlighting more of South’s talented students! Many thanks to the dedicated art instructors at South High School: Corbin Doty – Comic Art & Design, David Olson – Ceramics, Cynthia Berger – Painting & AP Studio Art, and Drew Nelson – Drawing & Sculpture. All photos taken of artwork by Carol Chase.
Post Published: 01 June 2024
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Arts, Cover Stories