By AUTUMN YELICH

Stress has become a normal part of many of our lives yet we don’t always have the tools we need to deal with it.

Mindfulness is the practice of being fully present and aware of what you’re doing, feeling, or thinking in the current moment, without distraction or judgment. It’s regaining control from autopilot and tuning into what’s really happening in the now. We live in an extremely fast-paced world and sometimes it’s difficult to relax with all these stresses and burdens, but we deserve some rest.

That’s why mindfulness should be a tool that we all have in our backpocket to help bring clarity and focus to our lives.

Anyone can practice mindfulness, it’s for people of all ages and backgrounds who want to reduce stress, improve focus, or enhance emotional well-being. Mindfulness can be practiced anywhere – whether you’re at home, at work, outside, or even in the middle of a busy day. It’s about bringing awareness to whatever you’re doing.

You can practice mindfulness through techniques like mindful breathing, meditation, body scans, yoga, or simply paying attention to daily activities like eating or listening. It’s about tuning into the present moment, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.



Let’s go through a mindful breathing exercise

• Focus on your breath: Sit or lie down comfortably. Close your eyes and begin to notice your breath. Don’t change it, just observe.

• Inhale deeply: Breathe in slowly through your nose, filling your lungs completely. Feel your chest and stomach rise as you inhale.

• Pause: Hold the breath for a moment, noticing the fullness of your lungs.

• Exhale slowly: Release the breath through your mouth or nose, letting your chest and stomach fall. Feel the tension in your body melting away with each exhale.

• Continue this pattern: Repeat for a few minutes, focusing only on your breath. If your mind wanders, gently bring it back to the sensation of breathing.

Mindfulness as a tool can help create a more just and compassionate society by encouraging awareness, empathy, and resilience in both individuals and their communities. Additionally, by promoting a sense of interconnectedness, mindfulness nurtures compassion for others, which is essential for building solidarity and collective action.

The following are all free and/or donation-based community resources to practice mindfulness:

At St. Paul’s Union Depot, Yoga classes are offered as a free a recurring event, Mondays and Wednesdays 5:30-6:30 PM and Saturdays 9:00-10:00 AM.

214 4th Street East

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Accessible via bus and transit.

​Minnesota Zen Meditation Center offers free daily guided and unguided meditation classes over Zoom or in person.

3343 East Bde Maka Ska Parkway

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Moderately accessible via bus.

Common Ground Meditation Center offers free daily meditation, weekly yoga classes, and activities focusing on connecting the community.

2700 East 26th Street

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Accessible via bus.

Clouds in Water Zen Center offers weekly free and donation-based classes focused on group meditation and community building.

445 Farrington Street

Saint Paul, MN 55103

Accessible via bus and transit.

At the University of Minnesota, you can find Mindful Mondays. These are free drop-in guided Zoom sessions that focus on practicing mindful movements and meditation, held Mondays from 12:00-1:00 PM. Please register on the University of Minnesota website: https://csh.umn.edu/for-community/mindfulness-programs/mindful-mondays-free-drop-sessions

Autumn Yelich is a Communication Studies major at St. Catherine University. She has lived in the Twin Cities her whole life and loves their many communities.

