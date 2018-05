The Board and Staff of Hope Community invite you to join our celebration of Hope’s 40th year. Explore the campus and hear what is going on at Hope today. Learn about our Food, Land and Community work, our new Best Buy Teen Technology Center, Power of Vision mural project, Parks & Power campaign, and much more.

Saturday, May 19th, 11am – 3pm

Hope Community – Children’s Village Center

611 East Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404

*Valet service will be provided*