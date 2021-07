Alley Oops

In the July 2021 issue, we incorrectly gave the address of the new MIGIZI building as 1845 WEST Lake Street. The correct address is 1845 EAST Lake Street. We have learned from this mistake that the ā€œWā€ and the ā€œEā€ are next to each other on the keyboard. We have also learned that Nicollet Avenue is the road that divides South Minneapolis into east and west.