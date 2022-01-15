By MICHELLE SHAW

Ingredients for making walnut meat taco bowls from December’s cooking class Photo provided by Minneapolis Edible Boulevards

Together with Growing North Minneapolis, Julius Rennie, Kelly Shay, and Caring is Culture, Minneapolis Edible Boulevards is hiring youth from the Phillips and Cedar Riverside neighborhoods to work through March 31, 2022. Applications will be open until the positions are filled. If you’re 14-18, enjoy engaging with your community and making a difference, and have a passion for growing food, we’d love to have you apply. You can find an application on our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Facebook page, or send an email to minneapolisedibleboulevards@gmail.com.

In other news: join us on January 22, 2022, for another free cooking class on Zoom! You buy the groceries and cook from your own kitchen; we provide instruction with Kelly Shay of Harmonious World. In December we made Walnut Meat Taco Bowls, which were absolutely delicious, and while we’re deciding what to make in January based on feedback from our attendees, we’d love to have you sign up. You can find the registration link for the event on our Facebook page. If you don’t do Facebook, reach out using the email above. We can’t wait to cook with you!