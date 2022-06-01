NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Sunday June 5th 2022

Con grad ulations to Phillips’ class(es) of 2022!!!

HERE’S TO THE GRADUATES AMONG US!

To all our 2022 high school students and GED candidates earning a certificate or diploma, congratulations on your achievement! Schools in and around Phillips offer diverse routes to educational advancement, including in-person experiences, remote study, traditional high school pathways, and specialized programs:

Augsburg Fairview Academy

Cristo Rey

General Colin L. Powell Leadership Academy

Heritage Academy

Hope Academy

Lincoln International High School

Longfellow High School

Loring Nicollet School

MERC Alternative School

MPS Adult Education Center

MTS Secondary

Nawayee Center School

Roosevelt High School

South High School

Takoda Prep

VOA High School

Grads, your community is proud of you!

Post Published: 01 June 2022
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Cover Stories

