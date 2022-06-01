Con grad ulations to Phillips’ class(es) of 2022!!!

HERE’S TO THE GRADUATES AMONG US!
To all our 2022 high school students and GED candidates earning a certificate or diploma, congratulations on your achievement! Schools in and around Phillips offer diverse routes to educational advancement, including in-person experiences, remote study, traditional high school pathways, and specialized programs:
Augsburg Fairview Academy
Cristo Rey
General Colin L. Powell Leadership Academy
Heritage Academy
Hope Academy
Lincoln International High School
Longfellow High School
Loring Nicollet School
MERC Alternative School
MPS Adult Education Center
MTS Secondary
Nawayee Center School
Roosevelt High School
South High School
Takoda Prep
VOA High School
Grads, your community is proud of you!