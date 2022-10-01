Nurses Go on Three-day Strike at Abbott Northwestern and Childrens Hospital

The picket line turned the corner at 26th Street and 10th Avenue and proceeded all the way to Chicago Avenue. Photo: Peter Molenaar

By LINDSEY FENNER

Over 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on a three-day unfair labor practices strike from September 12 to 14 at sixteen hospitals around the Twin Cities and Northern Minnesota, including two in the Phillips neighborhood. The union believes this was the largest strike of private-sector nurses in U.S. history. Nurses cited safety and short staffing as their main concerns.

Picket lines at Abbott Northwestern and Children’s Hospital were a sea of support for striking nurses, with a solidarity rally organized by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa at Abbott Northwestern on Wednesday, September 14. Abbott Mental Health and Central Lab workers represented by SEIU have also been in contract negotiations with many of the same workplace concerns as nurses. The nurses’ union and hospitals have been in contract negotiations since March, with the nurses’ collective bargaining agreement expiring at the end of May. Nurses at Abbott Northwestern last went on strike in 2016, with a one-week strike in June of that year, and a 37 day strike later that fall.

According to the Union, hospitals canceled negotiations during the strike. Contract negotiations were expected to resume after the strike ended on September 14.