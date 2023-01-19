Alley Communications Annual Report 2022

From Our Contributors:

“A literal alley takes you down the most interesting part of a neighborhood; The Alley does that over and over. That’s why I’m happy to go exploring every month!”

– Patrick Cabello Hansel, Returning

“What I love about ‘the alley’ is the identity it gives to the neighborhood. We need more things like this.”

-John Andersen (Look for an upcoming historical piece on the Southtown Yards.)

“​​My first job was working for a weekly newspaper in a town of about 8,000 people. The newspaper did a lot to connect the town’s residents. I was deeply sorry a couple of years ago when the paper folded. I am thankful that the Alley has been able to keep going all these years and has been able to represent its neighborhood so well.”

– Marti Maltby, Peace House Community – A Place to Belong

“The Alley was one of the earliest and most ardent supporters of Friends of the Cemetery’s efforts to preserve Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery. That Friendship began more than 20 years ago, and we are grateful for their on-going support.”

– Sue Hunter Weir, Tales from Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery

“We really enjoyed the young artist features. Ms. Kaluza’s financial advice was also spot on, as well as Ms. Fenner’s Covid commentary.”

– Dave Moore + Linnea Hadaway, Spirit of Phillips and Dave’s Dumpster

“I do this because I like having a way to connect with my neighbors on the Southside on a regular basis, so that we can partner together as Minneapolis neighbors. Too often we are put into silos, and we need to see that what impacts one part of the City, impacts us all. I wish we all had a way to connect with our region of neighborhoods like The Alley allows. Thank you to all the volunteers at The Alley who make this possible month after month!”

– Michelle Shaw, Edible Boulevards

“Why do I contribute my time? Well, with fundamental transformation in mind, let it be said: our developing multi-racial/multi-national community resides at or near the center of the universe.”

– Peter Molenaar, Raise Your Voice

“The theme of the Alley Newspaper is not only to survive, but thrive in a media juggernaut.”

– Howard McQuitter II, Movie Corner

Thank You to Our Financial Contributors!

This financial support matters SO MUCH to help this community-governed media source make ends meet. It also helps the staff and volunteers know that our efforts matter and to produce the alley and to serve our community. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

anonymous, Peter and Jane Eichten, Wendy Gaskil, Susan Gust and Harvey Winje, Peggy Korsmo-Kennen, Vicki Mahoney, Dave Moore and Linnea Hadeway, Ruth Olkon, Leon Oman, Cathy Strobel-Ayres, Jane Thomson