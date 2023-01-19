Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Seeks Your Input

By MICHELLE SHAW

Join Kelly Shay for January’s Zoom cooking class where you’ll learn how to make a delicious Loaded Veggie Chili. Source: Edible Boulevards

Ring in 2023 by joining us for our free January cooking class! This month Kelly Shay of Harmonious World and Wellness will teach us how to make something delicious on Zoom. You can find the registration link and grocery list (for those who also want to cook!) on our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards’ Facebook and Instagram pages. If you don’t have either, feel free to reach out to minneapolisedibleboulevards@gmail.com.

Minneapolis Edible Boulevards wants to hear from you! It’s essential to not only have resources available for our neighbors, but also to listen to community members in our partnering neighborhoods. What’s important to you? We have a survey on Instagram and Facebook to capture those thoughts and ideas.

As a City pilot for the past 3 years, we’ve also been advocating to change the City ordinance since 2019, because Minneapolis currently doesn’t allow food to be grown on our boulevards (while St. Paul does). We’d like to know about any other changes you’d like to make to the current ordinance on what we’re allowed to grow there (the language is included in the survey).

Again, if you don’t have access to facebook or instagram, please send an email to request the survey be sent to you. We’ll share your input with our team, in addition to the council members working on changing the ordinance.

Thank you, in advance, for helping us turn food injustice to food justice for all of our neighbors!