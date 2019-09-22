MIGIZI moves to Downtown Longfellow

Open house set for Sept. 12, 4-8 p.m.

by JOHN GWINN, MIGIZI

As of late June 2019, Migizi Communications has finally established occupancy at its new location in “Downtown Longfellow,” at 3017 27th Ave S.

After buying the vacant building last year, extensive renovations were done while Migizi conducted programming from its temporary home in the Plaza Verde building near Lake and Bloomington.

MIGIZI was established over 40 years ago by Laura Waterman Wittstock and others as an organization with an American Indian journalism and communications focus, bringing Native voices and stories to the public through radio, newspapers, magazines and other media.

Over the years, the mission of this American Indian led organization has morphed into one with more of a youth development and education focus, working in collaboration with local school districts and other community and governmental organizations to improve outcomes for Native youth in the Twin Cities.

Current programming includes in-school programming with a focus on improving American Indian graduation rates in Minneapolis and surrounding school districts, a workforce readiness and job training program focusing on the industries of “Green Jobs” and Social Media Marketing, as well as cultural-focused mentorship programming.

With our new location, and under the leadership of new President Kelly Drummer, MIGIZI is undergoing a new strategic planning and re-branding process that will focus future programming and establish solid goals as MIGIZI enters a new phase in its successful history of advancing a message of success for the American Indian community.

MIGIZI will be holding an open house on Sept. 12, 4-8 p.m\. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP through our website, www.migizi.org.