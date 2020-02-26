NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Wednesday February 26th 2020

Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events

Check out the Phillips West Website:www.phillipswest.info

Phillips West Monthly
Community Meeting

March 6th & April 3rd
(First Thursday) 6-7pm

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government & Minneapolis Police!  Meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives Building in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off of Oakland Avenue. Free Jakeeno’s Pizza Dinner will be provided!  If you would like more information or would like to get involved in the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com  

Post Published: 25 February 2020
Posted by: editor
Phillips West

