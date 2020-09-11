Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts will be hosting a Peace Lantern Procession on Saturday, September 26th at 7:30 pm starting at the site of the proposed East Phillips Urban Farm Project, at the intersection of 28th St. and Longfellow Ave. S. The procession will weave through the neighborhood visiting spots that need some peace and light, ending up at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2742 15th Ave. S. with video projections and live music. Free public lantern making workshops will be hosted at various sites in the East Phillips and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods in the early/mid-September. The dates for these workshops and online instructions for making a lantern can be found at Semilla’s website www.semillacenter.org and Facebook page in late August.

Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts @ St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

2742 15th Ave S. Minneapolis, MN 55407 612-724-3862

www.semillacenter.org Twitter & Instagram: @semillacenter

Facebook: Semilla Project