February Random News

by LINDSEY FENNER

Phillips-area Cultural Malls Receive State COVID Relief Grants:

At the end of 2021, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funds of up to $300,000 each to twelve “cultural mall operators” throughout Minnesota, including the four listed below in the Phillips area. The $3 million program is part of the $70 million Main Street COVID Relief Grant packages passed by the State Legislature in 2021. To qualify, facilities had to have 50% or more tenants identifying as Black, African American, Asian or Pacific Islander, Hispanic, Latinx, American Indian, Alaska Native, or other racial or ethnic minority.

Support our vibrant Phillips businesses here:

24 Mall, 912 E 24th Street

Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake Street

JigJiga Business Center, 1516 E Lake Street

Mercado Central, 1515 E Lake Street

New Workers Unionize at Allina’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital:

220 lab workers at Abbott have recently voted to join SEIU Healthcare MN (Service Employees International Union). According to SEIU, worker organizing focused on relief from understaffing and heavy workloads and increasing wages for healthcare workers. Newly organized workers include Cytotechnologists, Histotechnicians, Laboratory Assistants, Medical Laboratory Scientists, and Medical Laboratory Technicians. They join other SEIU and Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) unionized workers at Allina.

North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NāTIFS) Receives Award for Excellence in Human Services:

Based out of the Midtown Global Market, NāTIFS Indigenous Food Lab was honored by the State of Minnesota for mobilizing to get healthy indigenous meals to neighbors in need. Over the winter of 2020-2021 NāTIFS with community partners distributed 80,000 culturally appropriate meals to tribal elders and families across Minnesota. Founded by the Sioux Chef, NāTIFS is “dedicated to addressing the economic and health crises affecting Native communities by re-establishing Native foodways.”

New City Council Sworn In, Adapting to New “Strong Mayor” Structure:

The City Council term began in January, with the most diverse council in Minneapolis history. The Council elected Ward 8 CM Andrea Jenkins as Council President, and Ward 13 CM Linea Palmisano as Council Vice-President. The Minneapolis City Council will be taking on a more legislative role after Minneapolis voters in November approved a city charter amendment giving more executive authority to the Minneapolis mayor.

Committee Assignments of Phillips City Council Members:

Ward 6 CM Jamal Osman: Vice-Chair, Business, Inspections, Housing & Zoning (BIHZ) Committee

Ward 9 CM Jason Chavez: Vice-Chair, Committee of the Whole; Vice-Chair, Race & Equity Subcommittee; Member, Business, Inspections, Housing & Zoning (BIHZ) Committee; Policy and Government Oversight Committee

All council members serve on these committees: Budget, Committee of the Whole, Intergovernmental Relations Committee