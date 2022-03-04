Library News

By CARZ NELSON

All information listed here is accurate as of February 15, 2022. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Wednesday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Thursday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Friday 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 12 Noon to 5 PM

LIBRARY SERVICE AND COVID PRECAUTIONS

Everyone must wear a mask in the library and in all county buildings. Children under two years old are exempt. People who tested positive for COVID 19 or who are experiencing symptoms should not enter the library.

DISPLAYS AND EXHIBITS

The upstairs display case at Franklin Library currently features photographs from the Glanton collection. The photographs, taken by John F. Glanton, depict the lives of Black Minnesotans after World War II. The community is invited to view the photographs and learn more about John Glanton and this period of history in the Twin Cities Black community.

Other new displays at Franklin include a Black Authors Matter display, a celebration of Black hair, and an exhibit of books on sports in the Winter Olympics.

FAIR AT FRANKLIN- GET HELP MANAGING YOUR MONEY

Have trouble opening and keeping a banking account? FAIR is a program that can help you with banking services. Their goal is to help people cash their paychecks, build credit and increase their financial literacy. FAIR offers accounts with predictable fees and no overdraft penalties.

FAIR ambassadors will be in Franklin Library’s community room on March 25 to answer questions and sign up new people who may be interested in the program. For more information, call Build Wealth Minnesota at 651-262-2173.

HELP FINDING RESOURCES AND SUPPORT

The Bridge for Youth visits Franklin Library the fourth Wednesday of each month from 2 to 5 PM. They connect people with resources and provide hygiene items and other supplies. Look for them in their outreach van on the corner of 14th and Franklin Avenues.

FREE FOOD

Franklin Library is collaborating with Every Meal to distribute free meal bags. Bags are located inside the library entrance and are free for anyone to take, while supplies last.

HOMEWORK HELP

Homework Help was paused in February, due to Covid restrictions. By the time you read this, those restrictions will most likely be lifted and Homework Help restored back to its normal schedule. You can check the library website for the most recent news on Covid restrictions. Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries will return to providing free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Wednesdays 3:30-7:30 PM and Thursdays 3:30-7:30 PM

Hosmer: Mondays 4-7:30 PM and Saturdays 1-4 PM

CONNECT AND PLAY AT HOSMER LIBRARY

For children under five and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Don’t forget- masks are required for everyone over two years old. Wednesdays, 4-6 PM.

FAMILY STORYTIME/ RIMAS Y CUENTOS AT HOSMER LIBRARY

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement in English and Spanish. Please remember- masks are required for everybody over two years old.

Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, March 27, 1-1:30 PM.

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you fill out about what sorts of books you like, and what sorts you don’t like. Fill in the form and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850 Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? Call, text, chat with, or email a library worker.

www.hclib.org/contact

Call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Monday to Thursday 9 AM to 9 PM

Friday & Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday Noon to 5 PM

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.