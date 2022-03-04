Vote for your Favorite Light-emitting Sculpture Design!

By Tim Springer

Want to help determine a new sculpture in the neighborhood? Phillips residents and Midtown Greenway users are invited to vote for your favorite design from among three finalists for the proposed Light-emitting Sculpture. The sculpture will be owned by the Midtown Greenway Coalition and installed at the top of the Greenway’s 18th Avenue entrance ramp. The sculpture will bring beauty and joy, provide light, and become a landmark helping people find their way to and from the Greenway. Thank you to the design phase donors: Circulo De Amigos, Ingebretsen’s, East Phillips Improvement Coalition, and the City of Minneapolis Southside Green Zone.

You are eligible to vote if you live in the greater Phillips Neighborhood or are a Midtown Greenway user who lives in the Twin Cities.

Which sculpture makes you say “Wow!”, inspires joy, whimsey, laugher, or awe, and/or welcomes you, and conveys peace, love, and unity? Consider the three options below and cast your vote!

The voting deadline is March 31, 2022.

Vote Online: visit www.midtowngreenway.org and scroll down on the homepage to find a link to the poll.

Vote by Text: Text 612-355-9600 and answer the following questions: (1) Which voter category are you in, greater Phillips Neighborhood resident or general Greenway User? (2) Which sculpture is your favorite, New Dawn (flowers), Sunflake, or Falcon? (3) What is your zip code? (4) Optional, your email address if you want project updates. For example, “Phillips, New Dawn, 55407, suzy.doe@gmail.com”

Here are the three finalists, presented in an order that was generated randomly.

Art Piece Name: New Dawn

Dimensions: 17-foot tall, 12-foot wide

Materials: Stainless steel, porcelain enameled steel and LED lights

Inspiration: Inspired by the moment when flowers have spun open to greet the new dawn

Artist Name: Heather Doyle (she/her)

Artist location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Artist Website: www.cafac.org/public-art

Art Piece Name: Sunflake

Dimensions: 15 ½ -foot tall, 12-foot wide

Materials: Steel framework, polycarbonate, aluminum, yellow powder coat finish, LED lights

Inspiration: Inspired by the snowflakes of the winter storms of Minnesota

Artist Name: Jeff Zischke (he/him)

Artist location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Artist Website: www.jeffzischke.com

Art Piece Name: Falcon

Dimensions: 20-foot long, 16-foot wide, 23-foot tall

Materials: Stainless steel, LED lights

Inspiration: Reestablishment of endangered species. Minneapolis has an active program to reestablish falcons in the area.

Artist Name: Fairfield Enterprises, LLC

Stephen Fairfield (he/him)

David Olsen (he/him)

Kempton (they/them)

Artist location: Saint David, Arizona

Artist Website: www.newmediasculpture.com