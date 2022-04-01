Inkpa Mani at Two Rivers Gallery

Two Rivers Gallery is pleased to present “Pseudonyms | Contemporary Indigenous Portraiture,” a solo exhibition by Inkpa Mani. The show is on display through May 18, 2022. The exhibition consists of oil and acrylic paintings on canvas, and textile hangings depicting visual understandings and the cultural definitions of Indigenous Lakota/Dakota names. In this body of work, Inkpa Mani examines individual portraits from a Native American perspective and their given Indigenous Names within a modern lens.

Two Rivers Gallery is an exhibition space for emerging Native American artists located in the Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1500 E Franklin Avenue –Two Rivers Gallery