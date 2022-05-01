Spring Nettle Recipe

By Paul Morley on Mobography

By NIKKI FLECK



One of my favorite parts of spring is enjoying fresh, nutrient dense nettles. They seem intimidating and uninviting because when raw, they sting! It is wise to wear gloves when harvesting and destemming, but once exposed to heat through cooking the “stingers” melt away and you’re left with tasty, nutritive greens to enjoy. Nettles are rich in iron, vitamin A, calcium, potassium and magnesium. Nettles are commonly used for supporting lactation, kidney health, iron deficiency, allergies as well as joint pain. You or your neighbors may have a patch of nettles in your yard without even knowing it. They can also be found wild in nature throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas in the spring and summer. Most coops sell them in the spring as well. If you cannot find nettles or do not want to purchase them, spinach, collards or any dark leafy green are delicious substitutions for this recipe.



5 large eggs

½ cup of goats cheese

½ cup red bell pepper

2 cups of raw nettles, spinach or chard

¼ tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Coriander

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 yellow onion sliced

3 cloves garlic minced

Optional: freshly chopped spring chives or cilantro

-Preheat oven to 350º.

-Caramelize onions in sauté pan on low (about 15-20 minutes), add garlic during the last 2 minutes. Turn off heat, add in greens to lightly cook with remaining heat, sprinkle spices and stir.

-While onions are caramelizing, crack eggs into a mixing bowl, chop cheese and red bell pepper into desired size. Whisk into eggs, add salt and pepper to taste. Optional: mix in chives or cilantro or both!

-Add ingredients from the sauté pan to the mixing bowl, stir and pour into a 12” buttered pie dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until eggs are cooked through. Serve with a side of fresh greens, toast or fruit.



Recipe by Nikki Fleck L.Ac., NTP at Perennial Acupuncture and Companion Medicine

Disclaimer: Information is for informational and educational purposes only. Information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Speak to your healthcare provider before implementing any changes to your health care practice.