Library News May 22

By CARZ NELSON

All information listed here is accurate as of April 15, 2022. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org .

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS HOSMER LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM 12 PM to 8 PM

Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM 12 PM to 8 PM

Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM 12 PM to 8 PM

Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM 9 AM to 5 PM

Friday 9 AM to 5 PM 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM 12 PM to 5 PM

PEOPLE OF PHILLIPS SPECIAL COLLECTION

Local historians and fans of neighborhood research will be happy to learn that the HCLib Special Collections department now houses minutes, correspondence, and other records created by People of Phillips, a neighborhood organization that dissolved in 1998. The collection includes documents from 1988 to 1994. You can view this material, as well as many other interesting items from the city’s history, at Minneapolis Central Library..

THE RETURN OF COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS – CLYDE BELLECOURT

Coffee & Conversations has resumed! In May, Franklin Library will distribute free copies of Clyde Bellecourt’s book, Thunder Before the Storm.

Fridays, May 6 and May 13 at 10-12.

RAPTOR CENTER VISITS FRANKLIN LIBRARY

In honor of Minnesota American Indian Month, the Raptor Center will visit Franklin Library. Takeaway meals will be available.

Wednesday, May 11 at 3:30

FAIR FINANCIAL VISITS FRANKLIN LIBRARY

Community Ambassadors for FAIR, a program through Prepare & Prosper, will answer questions and sign people up for this financial service.

Friday, May 27

ART BY JAI JAMI

This month’s art exhibit on Franklin Library’s lower level features Jai Jami, a self-taught multimedia artist who analyzes grief through the lens of Rootwork and Somatic Healing.

RESOURCES AND SUPPORT

The Bridge for Youth visits Franklin Library the fourth Wednesday of each month, 2 to 5 PM. They connect people with resources and provide hygiene items and other supplies. Look for them in their outreach van on the corner of 14th and Franklin Avenues.

FREE FOOD

Franklin and Hosmer Libraries are collaborating with Every Meal to distribute free meal bags. Bags are free for anyone to take, while supplies last.

HOMEWORK HELP

Homework Help is back to its normal schedule. Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries offer free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Wednesdays and Thursdays 3:30-7:30 PM

Hosmer: Mondays 4-7:30, Saturdays 1-4 PM

CONNECT AND PLAY/ APRENDEMOS JUNTOS AT HOSMER LIBRARY

For children under five and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities.

Wednesdays 4-6 PM

FAMILY STORYTIME/ RIMAS Y CUENTOS AT HOSMER LIBRARY

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement in English and Spanish.

Alternating Sundays on May 8, May 22, and June 5 at 1-1:30 PM.

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you fill out about what sorts of books you like, and what sorts you don’t like. Fill in the form and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact , text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.