We Are Still Here at All My Relations

As part of the inaugural collaboration between Hennepin Theatre Trust and All My Relations Arts, We Are Still Here features the culmination of works completed by the artists during their eighteen month cohort. The artworks include digital designs previously featured on billboards in downtown Minneapolis, along Hennepin Avenue, and throughout the Twin Cities. These works served to uplift Native voices and highlight truth-telling by changing the narrative of Native people in Minnesota. The art highlights contemporary Native culture while dispelling stereotypes through education, humor, and bold, thought-provoking designs. By interweaving contemporary and traditional storytelling, and the allyship of Indigenous communities here in the Twin Cities, We Are Still Here connects the Native history of the land and continued connections to our past through the powerful visuals and current narratives of contemporary Native artists.

We Are Still Here

Featuring Ray Janis, Sheldon Starr and Missy Whiteman, with mentor artist Jonathan Thunder.

All My Relations Arts

1414 East Franklin Avenue

May 24th – July 2nd, 2022

Closing Reception: Saturday, June 25th 6-8pm

For more information visit: allmyrelationsarts.com