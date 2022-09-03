“Fragility vs. strength. Who is strong, who is fragile? Who is in greatest danger? In crisis, how do we retain our humanity if we have power or if we do not?” – Constanza Carballo

Billboards for Justice selected the Families Belong Together art piece for the billboard on top of Cup Foods at George Floyd Square at E. 38th St and Chicago. The piece is by local artist Constanza Carballo and collaborating artist Kenneth Rivera. Constanza came to the Phillips Community from Argentina as a young child. She is now a nurse at the Community-University Health Care Center.

Photo credit: Magdalena Kaluza