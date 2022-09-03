September Events

Free Thursday Evenings at ASI

3 PM – 8 PM

American Swedish Institute

2600 Park Avenue South

Free

Explore the ASI galleries and the historic Turnblad Mansion with free admission beginning September 1. https://asimn.org.

There will be live music on select Thursdays, starting with Scott Keever on Sept. 1st. Keever is an award-winning fingerstyle guitarist who combines an American roots sound with other far ranging styles. https://asimn.org/event/music-thursdays-at-asi-scott-keever

Noojimo (She Heals)

Through September 17

All My Relations Arts

1414 East Franklin Avenue

Free

Noojimo (She Heals) celebrates the importance of Aunties in Indigenous spaces. In many Indigenous communities, the Auntie serves as an extra parental role – one who provides mental, physical, and spiritual support to younger relatives. http://www.allmyrelationsarts.com/noojimo-she-heals/

Art Design by Alice Butts

Through Our Eyes Festival

September 9 – 18

Open Eye Theatre

506 East 24th Street

Sliding scale, $20 – Free

Open Eye welcomes Exposed Brick Theatre’s Through Our Eyes Festival, featuring the world premiere of two plays, Freeing Assata, by Sterling Miller, and A Love Story in 8 Scenes, by Siddeeqah Shabazz, along with a variety of workshops celebrating the power of storytelling. Both shows are directed by Simone Williams. https://www.openeyetheatre.org/through-our-eyes-festival

East Phillips Improvement Coalition Community Permaculture Trainings

September 9th, 10th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th

4 PM – 8 PM

East Phillips Park Cultural & Community Center, 2307 17th Avenue South

OR

East Phillips 17th Avenue Community Garden, 2428 17th Avenue South

Free

Permaculture promotes the best ways we can mimic nature to live in balance with the earth and not against it. It supports no-waste, holistic living while acknowledging community values. This is an introduction to permaculture and how it applies to our lives in the East Phillips Community.

To participate, send your name, home address, email/phone number by 5pm on September 5th to hindolo@eastphillips.org.

Greenway Glow Arts Festival

September 10, 4 PM – 10 PM

Midtown Greenway

Free

Bike, walk, or roll along the Greenway to experience live music, art installations, live theater, dance, and more! A Midtown Arts Hub will be featured between 10th and 11th Avenues South. https://www.facebook.com/events/368023992161809

Poetry and Jazz in the Holy Ground

September 17, 4 PM

Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery

Lake Street and Cedar Avenue (Enter on Cedar Avenue)

Free – Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on

Celebrate connections to our ancestors at the historic Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery. On the national historic register, this sacred place is “home” to veterans from the civil war onward, workers from the Underground Railroad and thousands of early immigrants to Minnesota.

Four local poets and a jazz duet will celebrate where we come from and who we are: Joyce Sutphen, Sagirah Shahid, Patrick Cabello Hansel, Richard Terrill, and Larry McDonough.

Rain date is September 24.

Community Gardens + Healing Our Soils

September 20, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

East Phillips Community Garden

2426-30 1/2 17th Avenue South

Free

Learn more about an emerging network of neighbors called The People’s Land Network and explore land access in the community. All who want to build solutions for the land access issues and look for ways to grow more food together are welcome. Bring a potluck item to share, a mask, and a chair or blanket to sit on.

Wish Work Puppet Series: The Way of the Monarch

September 24, 1 PM – 2 PM

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

2742 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Suggested donation: $5-$10

The Way of the Monarch follows the spectacular metamorphosis and migration of the monarch butterfly. This beloved creature transforms from egg to larva to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly to international traveler.

Wish Work, a program of Hinterhands Puppet Company, is puppet theater for young audiences focused on telling stories working toward making the world the way we wish it to be. Performances will be held monthly on Saturday afternoons from 1PM-2PM. Each month will have a new show. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Will Allen is featured guest at WEI’s Farmer Training Weekend.

Will Allen Farmer Training Weekend

September 24 – 25

Amador Hill Farm, Cambridge, MN

Free to Phillips residents

Urban farmer, educator, and food-justice activist Will Allen returns to Women’s Environmental Institute for his 12th Annual Farmer Training Workshop. The experience includes healthy food, good conversations, question/answer sessions, hands-on farming projects, a little sweat, a little dirt, a Saturday night fireside chat with Will, and the blossoming of new friendships. Those who live, work, play or pray in the Phillips Neighborhood can participate free and with mileage reimbursement. Learn more at https://w-e-i.org/event/will-allen-weekend/.

Edible Boulevards Cooking Class with Natalia Mendez September 10, 11AM – 12 PM Tamales y Bicicletas 2820 15th Avenue South Free

Minneapolis Edible Boulevards’ mission is to provide resources for growing healthy and safe foods in our Green Zones. Together, we’re fixing a broken food system with our communities: neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block, and Edible Boulevard by Edible Boulevard. Follow Edible Boulevards on Facebook and contact Michelle at MinneapolisEdibleBoulevards@gmail.com with any questions