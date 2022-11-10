Random Alley News: November 22

By LINDSEY FENNER



Quatrefoil Library Now Has Free Ebooks and Audiobooks for Checkout:

The community library at 1220 East Lake Street has a growing digital collection of new and classic LGBTQ+ books available to checkout with a free Quatrefoil library card using the Libby app. You can apply for a library card in person at Quatrefoil library or apply online. Visit www.qlibrary.org

SEIU Mental Health workers on the picket line at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on October 5. Photo: SEIU Healthcare MN & IA

Mental Health Workers at Abbott Northwestern Hospital Go on Three-Day Strike:

About 160 workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa went on a three-day Unfair Labor Practices strike at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Phillips and Unity Hospital in Fridley October 3rd through 5th. Mental health workers at Allina and M Health Fairview unionized with SEIU last year and have been negotiating their first contract. M Health Fairview workers were also going to strike, but reached a last-minute tentative agreement. Workplace concerns include safety issues and short-staffing.

Queen of Norway Visits Phillips:

Queen Sonja came for the grand opening of the Norway House cultural center on October 15. Norway House, at 913 East Franklin Avenue, is wrapping up an $18 million renovation and expansion. Queen Sonja also paid a visit to Mindekirken, the Norwegian Lutheran Church located on the same block as Norway House, attending the church service on October 16. Norway is a constitutional monarchy with an elected parliament.

The first all-female firefighter crew in Minneapolis. Photo: City of Minneapolis

Minneapolis Honors 30th Anniversary of First All-Woman Firefighters Crew:

The historic first four-woman crew was Engine 5 at Fire Station 5 at 2700 Bloomington Avenue South in Phillips. The four firefighters were honored with a ceremony on September 23 at Fire Station 5 and the installation of a commemorative plaque at the station. According to the City of Minneapolis, the first female firefighter in Minneapolis was hired in 1986, with the first all-woman crew in 1992. By the early 2000s, about fifteen percent of Minneapolis firefighters were women.