Introducing Phillips Imaginary: Visualizing Urban Design Ideas from Neighbors

Above: An example of an urban design project rendering done by a member of Radicle Land Collective. This image explores the idea of a community design school spread out on a greenway in the Anacostia neighborhood in Washington, DC. Source: Mattie Wong

By MATTIE WONG

“If only they had put a cut-through here!” “What if Phillips had a protected bicycle lane on every street?” “Phillips should have heated sidewalks!” Have you ever imagined something in your neighborhood, or felt like you saw a solution that would make the neighborhood better, if only it had been designed that way? Phillips Imaginary is a project to help folks dream about the possibilities of urban design, real or far-fetched, and share these ideas through drawings of what could be. Your idea combined with renderings of your vision created by Radicle Land Collective could end up in the alley! Send in your thoughts to radiclelandcollective@gmail.com and keep an eye out for the first in this series in an upcoming issue!