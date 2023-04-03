Prepare + Prosper Offers Free DIY Tax Prep Service

What is DIY Tax Prep?

Do-it-yourself tax prep can be a great option for people who are comfortable working with a step-by-step online program. This year, the service is available to folks with an income of $73,000 or less.

How does it work?

P+P will provide access to:

Free web-based tax filing software so you can prepare and electronically file your federal and state income taxes, as well as the Minnesota renter or property tax refund.

A DIY Tax Prep Guide to help you navigate tax situations and the tax software.

Live online training held weekly by P+P tax-certified volunteers to support people with getting started on their returns and get answers to tax questions.

Additional tax prep support is available via phone and email with a P+P tax-certified volunteer to help you successfully file.

Learn more!

https://prepareandprosper.org/do-it-yourself-tax-prep/

Email: DIYtaxes@prepareandprosper.org or leave a voicemail at 651-262-2181.

Prepare + Prosper offers free tax prep as well as financial coaching and FAIR Banking to low/mid-income families/individuals. Visit https://prepareandprosper.org/.

Information Provided by Prepare+Prosper