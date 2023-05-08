Invitation to Community Groups!

From the HOBT Puppet Library: The masks pictured were crafted by the many hands of HOBT artists and its loving community over years and years of operation. Photo Credit: Uche Iroegbu

It is always sad to see a beloved community event end, but we are excited about new possibilities with the decentralized MayDay Celebrations! Remember the alley as you are planning a future MayDay event (or any community event) – to publicize in the alley, email information to copydesk@alleynews.org.

Of special note for your future events: In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre is hosting a new Puppet Library that will lend puppets and masks to the public for FREE! Learn more at https://hobt.org/puppet-library.